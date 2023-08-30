Lean Coach - Product Development
AstraZeneca AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-08-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued.
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
We have an amazing opportunity for you to join us as Lean Coach. Lean is how we deliver for our people and our patients. Reporting to the PT&D Head of Lean and as leaders of the PT&D Lean Transformation, each PT&D Lean Coach owns a significant area of our Lean plan. You'll be accountable to drive the delivery of patient and business value through the effective deployment of our Lean behaviours, principles, standards and tools.
Lean transformation is not static and evolves as we mature. Hence the portfolio of each Lean Coach also evolves over time to ensure Lean is working on the key strategic priorities for the business.
As a Lean Coach, we'll need you to be passionate in combining Lean with innovative technology and digital advances in PT&D to accelerate the development and supply of our medicines. You will be responsible, in conjunction with your functional partners, for the development of the Lean strategy for your areas, determining the best way to deliver value whilst ensuring that the key principles of Lean are followed.
What you'll do:
You'll lead teams to own, drive and deploy Lean and its benefits in a coordinated way across PT&D and you will deliver both business improvement activities and Lean maturity targets.
You will be supported to own and manage the delivery of business process improvements and exploit technology developments. You will make a significant contribution to our goals of improved sustainability, reduced lead time, increased productivity and making PT&D a great place to work. This will include deploying standard solutions and supporting innovation locally using Lean and Agile approaches.
Collaborating closely with other team members and function leaders, you'll ensure we implement the AZSS to provide us with a world class development and supply system matched to the business challenges.
We'll look for you to be a Lean inspiration to others. You will be a champion and a change agent ensuring Lean thinking is embedded into all that is done.
You'll have the opportunity to provide expert training, advice, and coaching to PT&D and take shared accountability for business results.
Essential requirements:
* Educated to undergraduate degree level or higher in technical/business subject area
* Demonstrates significant industry related experience in Lean/Six Sigma projects and programs with a track record of delivering business impact and sustained change
* Experience of working collaboratively with cross functional teams and building key networks across functions, regions and sites.
* Strong communication skills
Career level depends on the candidate's experience for this role!
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
Are you ready to bring new ideas and fresh thinking to the table? Great! We welcome your application no later than 15th September, 2023.
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: 30th August, 2023
Closing date: 15th September, 2023 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-177278". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca galia.nystrom@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8073222