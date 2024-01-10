Lead Software Engineer to Evira
2024-01-10
Are you a full-stack engineer seeking a new opportunity? Do you want to help us tackle one of the greatest health challenges of the century? Do you want to develop products that truly make a difference? Do you want to work in an environment where you have the possibility to expand your scope of work? Then this opportunity is for you!
About Evira
At Evira, we build solutions for the treatment of behaviour-related diseases. We are a diverse team with cultural insights from various scientific and medical fields. Our vision is to deliver high quality and precision in everything we do - whether it's healthcare, software, or stakeholder relations. Centred around our users' needs, we construct and evaluate solutions using clinical trials and continually push ourselves to improve. Learn more about us here!
What you'll do
Evira is offering a unique opportunity for a skilled engineer to join as a lead software engineer. You will play a pivotal role in the development of our core platform used by healthcare professionals and patients for paediatric weight management. The primary goal is to make healthcare professionals more effective and efficient. We currently have thousands of treatment years on our platform and more than 1400 families in active treatment.
Your main job tasks will include: Build and improve on our core platform and peripheral services
Implement features across all layers
Continuously strive to improve the quality of our platform in order to maintain low complexity
Work in close collaboration with stakeholder relations and product managers
Influence our technical roadmap
About you
You enjoy collaborating and want to grow together with your team. You are humble, communicative, and proactive. Even though everyone in the team has different skills and focuses, collaboration and taking responsibility are key to the team's success.
You have a university degree in Computer Science or a related field and several years of experience in a previous software development role. You enjoy taking responsibility for a feature and have no trouble implementing it at all levels. To use your passion for technology and improve people's lives is something that drives you. You speak and write proficiently in Swedish and English. Experience with DevOps practices is highly valued. We're seeking a full-stack engineer and what's most important is your interest in engaging and being involved in all aspects of product development.
Our software stack consists of: Ruby on Rails (main backend)
React React Native (frontend)
Python (data processing and machine learning)
Node.js (other microservices)
Azure services (DevOps and infra)
In your role, you are expected to influence the tech stack and how we work
Why work at Evira?
We are a small company with a strong team spirit. Your voice matters, and the work you do has a real impact as it directly improves our users' quality of life. We all come from different backgrounds in technology, public health, and medicine - trust us when we say you can never predict where the lunchroom conversation might lead! We have fun together and take pride in doing work that helps people. We believe in quality in everything we do, whether it's in software through automated tests and code reviews or in healthcare through clinical studies. The investors and the funding are safe and set. Working hours and office time are generally very flexible. At Evira you will have generous compensation for the work you do and a good chance for professional development!
How to apply?
We are collaborating with WE:SOURCE for this recruitment. We are conducting interviews continuously, so please apply today!
If you're curious about the role, contact Kajsa-Stina Åkerblom, the responsible recruiter, at 076-050 11 01 or kajsa-stina.akerblom@we-source.se
Position: 100%, full-time
