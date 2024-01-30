Growing Tech Company Seeks Cloud Engineer AWS
Solna
Are you a Cloud Engineer who appreciates a small and fast-paced innovative organization where you can handle a wide range of tasks? We are currently looking for a Cloud Engineer who wants to be a key player in our AWS platform and automation initiatives.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The product offered by the tech company is developed in-house and is world-leading and patented. The company, founded in 2014, has actively worked on introducing new technology to the market. The technology enables the replacement of physical original documents with digital originals using blockchain technology (e.g., documents in banking and trade such as Bills of Exchange, Promissory Notes, and Bills of Lading). The company is now in an exciting position where the product is used both nationally and internationally and is expected to expand to multiple markets in 2024.
"We are active in a rapidly growing market, and We have apole position with our product that began development in 2016 and went into production in April 2019." - CTO
The culture is non-hierarchical and promotes teamwork and clear communication among colleagues. With 25 employees, in this role, the candidate will work directly with customers, the sales side, developers, and a Cloud Engineer colleague who has been with the company since 2019, working on their AWS platform
Job describtion
As a Cloud Engineer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining, further developing, and automating the company's state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure. You will be involved in shaping the use of the cloud's potential in collaboration with the company's own technology, based on the AWS Cloud.
Your responsibilities include developing the company's AWS platform, setting up customer environments, deploying new releases, automating pipelines in production, and creating monitoring in the system, including relevant alarms. You will also participate in a rolling on-call schedule for the customers' production environments.
You are offered
• Innovative projects: Work with patented technology in negotiable documents and modern cloud technology in an exciting market.
• Career growth: Clear career path with expectations for long-term growth within the company.
• Flexible work arrangements: Embrace flexibility between digital work and office work.
• Supportive culture: Work in an inclusive, supportive, and diverse environment where the well-being of each team member is prioritized.
• Exciting challenges: Unique challenges daily, requiring innovation and creative thinking
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant field.
• At least 2 years of experience in the AWS Cloud platform.
• Fluent in English.
• Knowledge in Jira
It is meritorious if you have
• Speaks fluent Swedish.
• Is certified in AWS.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Quality-oriented
• Communicative
• Start: April 1.
• Scope: Full-time.
• Location: Vasastan, possible to work remotely a few days a week.
The recruitment process is managed by Academic Work, and all questions regarding the position should be directed to sts04@academicwork.se
As part of the selection process, the candidate will undergo two tests: a logical test and a personality test. These tests are used to match the right person with the right position and to promote a fair and inclusive recruitment process.
