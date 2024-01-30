Global Trade COE Manager
2024-01-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
What we offer
EMEA Center of Excellence is part of the Global Process Excellence Team with colleagues in Belgium, China, UK, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States. We are responsible for imports, exports and transits for goods arriving to and departing from the Swedish factories in Gothenburg, Olofström and our logistics centers in Gothenburg, Gent, Czech Republic, Spain and UK.
Our team is currently navigating through transformative phase providing you with a significant opportunity to contribute to the establishment and optimization of efficient, standardized processes. We place strong emphasis on delivering outstanding service to our stakeholders.
As part of our trade strategy, we are committed to optimize our operations and facilitate the efficient movement of goods across borders through streamlined customs clearance processes. As a leader and integral member of our innovative, top-tier team, your role will involve simplifying import and export clearance procedures. This entails ensuring timely product delivery, cost control, optimization of special trade programs, and compliance with regulatory requirements.
What you 'll do
Some of your main responsibilities:
• As a member of the Global Trade Management & Compliance team, own the import and export trade strategy and secure the delivery of strategic objectives. Be a subject matter expert for regional processes and work with the global team to standardize and simplify processes that will secure efficiency in the way of working globally.
• Establish a control tower way of working to drive performance excellence and demonstrate control of the business in all areas of value within trade processes. This includes managing internal activities as well as customs brokers and other service providers to develop, adhere, and enforce standard operating procedures.
• Act as the operational customs speaking partner to relevant national authorities and manage a constructive relationships with them.
• Participate in projects and steer operational requirements for the implementation of a centralized clearance process.
• Collaborate with Tech & Analytics team to develop requirements for a data architecture that enables real time data management and business reporting to optimize the value of business data.
• Own the duty payment process and closely communicate with Finance to ensure the timely and accurate payment of duties.
As a leader, a significant part of your job is to define clear roles, directions, responsibilities, performance requirements and targets for your team. Mentor and coach business stakeholders by providing training and guidance on redesigned, optimized and streamlined processes. Develop and maintain operational KPI's at the regional level and summarize to demonstrate performance.
Create and foster a team of competent trade professionals who own our processes and their consequences, secure root cause analysis, methodical problem solving and continuous improvement to deliver on our strategic objectives.
You stay up to date with changes in customs regulations and tariffs, ensuring that all imports and exports are aligned with applicable laws, and ensure any Import or Export License needs are met and managed proactively.
What you'll bring?
You have substantial work experience in areas such as Import and Export Operations, Customs Compliance, Trade Compliance or International Logistics & Transportation.
Strong understanding of the regulatory trade concepts relating to moving goods across international borders (Tariff Classification, Valuation, Country of Origin, Free Trade Agreements, Special Procedures and Trade Programs), including expert level knowledge of the Union Customs Code (UCC).
Experience in leading and influencing teams, developing and deploying multi-functional improvement projects, with a focus on customs compliance activities, deployed in line with well-developed strategic and tactical roadmaps.
Self-drive and hunger for new challenges, collaborative approach in bringing teams together, that enables efficient management of trade flows.
Global and strategic perspective, and understanding of global tends impacting the organization.
Want to know more?
Type of contract: Permanent in Gothenburg; On-site
You can learn more about Volvo Cars and about working with us, here: https://www.volvocars.com/intl/v/careers/highlights
We welcome you to apply in English by 18th of February at the latest. Please apply through our Career site. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration.
Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged.
If you have any questions please contact me, Staff recruiter for this role, Martina Damis at martina.damis@volvocars.com
.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for a colleague who is not afraid to challenge status quo and is motivated by change. Your ability to "see the bigger picture" and take proactive measures is highly appreciated. To be successful in this role, we believe that you have previous experience from customs related tasks and a strong understanding of the customs declarations process in EMEA.
You have proven experience in process development, stakeholder management and change management. Ersättning
