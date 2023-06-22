Lead Software Engineer
2023-06-22
COMPANY & PRODUCT
12iD is a venture capital-backed Swedish startup, providing a global digital identity solution (inspired by Mobile Bank ID). We strive to solve financial inclusion, create a cross-border ecosystem and become the biggest and best solution provider for digital identity worldwide. It's bold, we know, that's why we are looking for an ambitious hands-on engineer that will buy our vision and embark on our journey! The solution eliminates regulation issues and authentication fraud by offering superior technology, a scalable business model, and simple functionality. We have recently closed our latest financing round, and have since then been growing our team. You will help us on any start-up's unique journey between a seed round and a Series A round. This is a rare opportunity to become part of the next exciting and promising Swedish tech startup, truly impacting your career and will allow you to help shape the future of the company!
ABOUT THE ROLE
12iD is looking for a Full-Stack Lead Engineer for our Stockholm office. Someone to support the current team, as well as to be able to work on the product individually. The nature of the role itself demands a flexible, innovative, high-on-logics, and opportunistic professional, as well as able to perform under pressure and comfortably work towards deadlines in a Sprint structure set out by the Product Owner of 12iD and take responsibility locally for the output of the team in Sweden.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
Design and architect solutions
Lead the developers to implement robust and quality solutions
Unblock issues for the development team
Be creative on how to solve issues as they arise
Build a robust and scalable solution, which is maintainable
Read and create documentation for internal and external use
Influence the technical design of the product
This position is based at our local office in Stockholm, Sweden. The role may develop over time.
REQUIREMENTS
2 years of experience as a team lead or architect
Ability to work independently with a proven track record
At least 3-5 years of experience with building MERN full-stack solutions
Solid JavaScript/TypeScript experience
Solid understanding of quality assurance and testing methodologies
Experience with React Native apps is an advantage
Practical experience with cloud tech, Docker and/or Kubernetes (preferred)
Ability to deliver on deadlines, communicate and report progress professionally
Conceptual understanding of different blockchain concepts and technologies
Good to have: basic knowledge of banking integration of software solutions
12iD seeks a professional with a mature, independent, killer-instinct attitude, ready to build the next unicorn together with the rest of the team! We're a creative, optimistic, and tech-savvy company, based in central Stockholm, Sweden. We prioritize culture, development and inclusion, as well as a self-starter personality.
