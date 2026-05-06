Lead Product Manager, Engage
Rovio Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rovio Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rovio is part of the SEGA family and world famous for our flagship IP Angry Birds - want to know more about Rovio as an employer? Click here.
We're looking for an experienced product professional, a Lead Product Manager, Engage to join our team in Espoo, reporting directly to our Director, Beacon Product. Beacon is all about crafting world-class services that help our game studios profitably grow their audience, engage and retain players, and maximise monetisation-it's how we keep the joy going for millions! The Engage Product Area is where the magic happens, covering everything from liveops tooling and experimentation to player communication and messaging. As our Lead PM, you'll be driving the product's vision, strategy, and roadmap. You'll ensure our tools are impactful, intuitive, and truly help our game teams build strong player engagement and deliver amazing player experiences.
You will have impact and fun at work by:
Crafting the vision and product strategy for your area, ensuring we focus on the most impactful opportunities for our games.
Taking ownership of the product area roadmap and backlog, gathering input from game studios and teams to ensure your prioritizations bring the most value.
Collaborating closely with UX Designers, Developers, QA, and Data teams as the dedicated Product Owner to bring new features to life, from concepting value-driven user stories to final implementation.
Ensuring a seamless, end-to-end product experience is delivered to our internal customers (game teams), and providing supportive expertise for feature adoption.
Building and nurturing supportive relationships especially with Rovio's game teams, and the wider Beacon team to facilitate understanding and feature adoption.
Experience and skills we are looking for:
6+ years of strong product management experience, especially with B2D (Business to Developer) products, ideally within free-to-play (F2P) mobile games.
You have an understanding of what truly engages players in mobile games, and you feel comfortable using A/B testing and analytics to gain spot-on insights.
You're able to gather insights that help shape the product vision and strategy, guiding us toward the most impactful priorities.
You're a clear communicator who can translate complex customer needs into clear, actionable requirements for development teams.
You're an experienced team player in an agile environment, working together with developers, designers, and QA to execute projects smoothly.
It would be nice if you also have the following skills:
Experience with Game LiveOps.
You'll work in a hybrid setup with two days at the office per week. Kindly send us your CV in English. We look forward to speaking to you!
We welcome applicants to use the name they want to be addressed by in the application form, regardless of whether it is their legal name.
At Rovio, we are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities or conditions in our working environment and job application procedures. We are committed to continuously improving workplace accessibility. If you have any questions before applying, please write to us at recruitment@rovio.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rovio Sweden AB
(org.nr 556887-3763)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9896204