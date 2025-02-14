Lead Product Analyst
2025-02-14
Do you want to be part of a leading Nordic scale-up and contribute to the global corporate sustainability transition? Position Green is in an exciting growth phase, and we're now looking for a Lead Product Analyst to join our Product team.
About Position Green
At Position Green, we bring together leading experts in ESG strategy, communication, and software to help businesses accelerate their sustainability agenda. Our integrated offering spans environmental, social, and governance domains, encompassing strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning, and executive training.
With more than 700 clients and close to 400 employees located across 10 offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux, and the UK, Position Green is at the forefront of corporate sustainability.
About the Role
As Lead Product Analyst, you will drive a data-first culture, ensuring the product organization has access to insights that support strategic decision-making. You will work closely with senior product managers and their teams, leveraging vast amounts of data to enhance product innovation and business growth. Additionally, you will have managerial responsibility for one direct report.
Your role involves making data actionable, providing insights that support decision-making across Position Green. You will also contribute to integrations between different tools and collaborate with operational teams. Strong stakeholder management is essential as you deliver valuable insights through data-driven analysis.
Key Responsibilities
Define and implement Position Green's product data and analytics strategy
Provide actionable insights to product teams and senior leadership
Enhance and oversee scalable data platforms and infrastructure
Promote data accessibility and literacy across the organization
Identify trends and translate them into data-driven business strategies
Engage in stakeholder management to ensure insights drive business value
What We're Looking For
We're looking for an experienced data leader with strong analytical skills, a strategic mindset, and the ability to turn complex data into actionable insights. You should be adaptable, results-oriented, and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Strong communication and leadership skills are essential, as you will drive collaboration across teams and influence decision-making at all levels.
Desired Qualifications
Master's degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or similar field
3-5 years of relevant experience, for instance as a Data Scientist or Data Analyst
Experience leading data teams in tech or high-growth environments
Strong skills in advanced analytics, predictive modeling
Proficiency in DBT and experience with analytics platforms (e.g., Metabase, PostHog)
Expertise in designing data-driven experiments
Strong leadership and communication skills
Location
We believe you're based in Malmö or Stockholm and can work from the office at least three days a week, with flexibility to work remotely when it suits you.
What's Next?
