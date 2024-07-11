Lead L&C Counsel - Digital & AI
2024-07-11
What you will do
Are you a legal dynamo, fueled by a fervent passion for everything that touches purchasing (contracts, strategies...) AND digitalization, new technologies and AI-related projects?
Have you spent the past decade skillfully navigating legal complexities, collaborating closely with business stakeholders to navigate the intricacies of digital world and you are now prepared to make your mark within the Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing (GTP) Legal and Compliance (L&C) team and wish to join us in one of our main hubs (Gothenburg, Sweden - or Lyon, France - or Greensboro, USA, NC)?
If so, today is your lucky day! Volvo Group eagerly seeks a Lead Legal & compliance Counsel Digital & AI to lead all legal and compliance aspects of our Digital Journey into uncharted territories!
The ideal candidate will report directly to the Assistant General Counsel and Head of Legal & Compliance Strategic Development within GTP and will assume a pivotal expertise across all purchasing commodities. Additionally, she/he will collaborate closely with our global team situated across Europe (Sweden and France), North America (USA), and Asia (China).
Role description - Here's what you will be:
* The Architect of Solutions: Serving as the go-to expert within the dynamic realms of IT, Digital matters and AI solutions.
* A Risk Navigator: Identifying, evaluating, and addressing legal and compliance risks with the precision of a legal Sherlock.
* A Strategic Legal and Compliance Business Partner: Providing expert counselling, you'll shape the legal landscape in alignment with business imperatives. You articulate explanations of facts, policies and best practices in an easy-to-understand way so as to swiftly guide and influence others.
* A Trend Anticipator: Staying ahead of the curve, you'll offer proactive guidance to our dynamic business teams in your area of expertise.
* The Compliance Champion: Ensuring seamless implementation of Volvo Group Compliance programs within the Digital sphere.
* A Mentor and Team Player: Actively contributing to the GTP Legal and Compliance team, you'll coach, review, and delegate tasks, nurturing the skills of our legal professionals on your expertise.
* An enthusiast with a playful spirit and excellent English skills, including legal English proficiency, is essential. Fluency and proficiency in additional languages are highly valued, and a solid understanding of the automotive business is advantageous.
Who are you?
• You're a legal luminary: Armed with an advanced legal degree (JD equivalent), your credentials and seasoned expertise speaks volumes: with an experience of minimum of ten years, you boast a proven track record as a commercial/contracts lawyer, specialized in Digital laws, IT and/or Artificial Intelligence applications and their legal and compliance implications... You also have good experience negotiating with technology companies (ranging from small start-ups to tech giants).
• You're tech-savvy and you love it: Comfortably traversing the legal landscape of the digital realm, you effortlessly navigate AI technologies and their legal implications and understand how it affects Purchasing activities of a global group like Volvo.
• You are an expert and wish to grow and share this expertise.
• A sharp Swiss knife able to combine a head in the Cloud (eg guide on legal and compliance aspects of the digital journey and AI transformation) and feet on the ground (eg: provide acute legal solutions on contracts).
From pioneering new business models to navigating contractual setups with suppliers, your expertise knows no boundaries when it relates to Digital law.
Compliance complexities surrounding digitalization and AI regulations, cybersecurity, data privacy laws (e.g., GDPR), confidentiality aspects and IP/IT are well within your grasp and you like it.
• You are a skilled communicator, enjoying to work in a fast-paced, multicultural and complex environment.
• You have a passion for legal and compliance, digital and purchasing.
Why Join Volvo Group?
* Visibility: Take on a pivotal expertise within a global organization committed to innovation and sustainability, where your contribution and expertise will matter.
* Global Impact: Contribute to projects that have a worldwide reach and significant societal impact.
* Professional Growth: Access to continuous learning and development opportunities, including industry conferences and specialized training.
* Inclusive Culture: Work in a diverse and inclusive environment that values collaboration and teamwork
* Fun and excitement: you believe in the motto, "Work hard, play hard" and you want to contribute to our vision "Shape the world we want to live in"!
Ready for the next move?
Ready to soar to new heights in your legal career? How do you apply?
Send us your CV and a brief cover letter showcasing why we would match.
