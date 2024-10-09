Lead Engineer switchgear and control systems for Siemens
Do you want to contribute to making the world a little better?
Siemens is a leading global technology company that has stood for technical excellence, innovation, quality and reliability for more than 170 years. Operating around the world, we focus on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, as well as on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens connects the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. We have a high goal in sustainability, to become climate neutral by 2030. Please read more on www.siemens.com.
As a Lead Engineer, you are active in the Electrification & Automation unit. Through your expertise in switchgear and control systems, you support our tender engineers and project managers so that our tenders and projects meet customer requirements.
The challenge
Lead Engineer is a key role in our business. The Lead Engineer reports to the project manager. Collaborates closely with project managers, order managers in our factories, subcontractors, technicians, procurement, project engineers, etc.
The Lead Engineer organizes and controls technical activities so that the project is executed in the best way within the contract's cost and time.
The Lead Engineer is responsible for inputs of technical parts in a detailed schedule. Sets appropriate milestones in the project to ensure the quality of future activities and take advantage of the learning for continued work.
Lead Engineer is responsible for clarifying all technical and documentation requirements in contract documents as well as demarcating with all parties involved.
Who are you?
To feel at home in the role, you are a person who appreciates a flexible and changeable everyday life in an international environment. You are used to working both independently and in groups and take great responsibility for how you plan and organize your days.
Helping customers and figuring out the best solution for them is something that motivates you and you always want to be able to provide the best service even when you run into trouble. With your social and communication skills, you find it easy to contact people and have no difficulty adapting to new situations.
You have good endurance and resilience even in critical situations.
You are solution-oriented and constantly collaborate with the customer and delivery in focus.
Your background:
* You have very good technical competence and experience in switchgear and control systems.
