Lead Designer Docker Platform at SEB Stockholm - TNG Group AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos TNG Group AB

TNG Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-12Take the lead in delivering & driving SEBs Docker/OpenShift container hosting solutions to SEBs developers throughout the bank!As Lead Designer within our Docker Platform, you will enable efficiency and best practices throughout the whole IT-organization in SEB. Working closely with our development teams and Lead Designers and architects within both Infrastructure and Development, this role offers a unique insight and opportunity to forge and elevate our future container platforms and bring the bank to the cloud.ABOUT THE POSITIONAs Lead Docker Designer you belong to our Docker/Container team, dedicated to developing strategy, architecture, and operations within SEBs Docker solutions and platform. You will be working closely with both development teams and architects throughout SEB to ensure that the Docker platform meets the needs of our technical solutions. As lead technical specialist for this set of services you will be the person to understand the technical requirements to develop the services further.Your responsibilities lie within developing the technical roadmap for the Docker platform, ensuring cost-efficient and automated solutions. As Lead Designer in the Docker Platform, you also have operational responsibility of maintaining the platform, working hands-on setting up suitable container environments with Docker Swarm and Kubernetes. You will also onboard, assist, and support our development teams in our container environment.We offer you* A key role driving technical change within services via strategy and cross-collaboration* A lead position, ensuring constant improvement and development within our Docker Platform through hands-on involvement in the architectural strategy and rebuild of the systems* Closeness to both our developer teams and management; you ensure that all stakeholders needs are taken into account and efficiently communicated* Close collaboration with architects and Product owner to evolve the container solutions in SEBYour teamYou will belong to the Docker Container Team consisting of several DevSecOps Docker Engineers. Besides sharing dedication and expertise in container solutions and Docker, we also share an open, humoristic, and friendly approach towards each other. We like what we do, which makes both successes and challenges way more enjoyable. The opportunities to explore and try out new things are thoroughly supported by our team manager and SEB in general, which we appreciate and put to good use.YOUR PROFILETo succeed in this role and in our common mission, you share knowledge, experience and information as well as support others in the pursuit of common goals. You use a methodical and systematic approach when taking on both small and large tasks, and execute plans with commitment and determination. You are comfortable in a function that entails responsibility and strategizing ahead, and you can translate your initiatives and visions to workable strategies. You enjoy finding the best solution for every need.You have proven technical skills and experience in Docker Swarm and Kubernetes, and a genuine interest in container- and cloud technology. Deep technical knowledge in how to build and run applications for different platforms is required, and experience working with infrastructure as code, automation and continuous integration is meritorious. Experience in PowerShell, Bash, Python and/or GO is a plus.WORKING AT SEBWELCOME WITH YOUR APPLICATIONWe have chosen to work with Ada Digital in this recruitment. Their recruitment process focuses on transparency, inclusion and a fast moving candidate experience. And now we want to know more about you - on your own terms! To apply, please fill out the short form, briefly motivate why you are interested in the position, and attach your CV or LinkedIn-profile. No additional documentation is needed. You can then, in real-time, follow your application online as our recruiters are working with it. We work with a continues selection process which means we might hire a candidate before the final apply date, so apply already today! Interested and want to know more? Please contact our recruiter today. We are looking forward to connecting soon!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-12Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-12Tng Group AB5686425