Lead Data Scientist (741857)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-01-12
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Data Scientist to be responsible for developing scientific methods, processes, and systems to extract knowledge or insights to drive the future of applied analytics. Provide thought leadership, perform Advanced Statistical Analytics, and build insights into data to deliver to the business actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance which address business problems. Collaborate with business and process owners to understand business issues, and with engineers to implement and deploy scalable solutions, where applicable.
What you will do
Perform Data science leadership.
Synthesize problems into data question(s).
Decide approach for data science.
Design & perform data science experiment.
Convert data into actionable insights.
work closely with Product owner, Business Analyst to guide and recommend them with Data Analytics activity.
Analyse and investigate data quality for identified data and communicate it Product Owner, Business Analyst, and other relevant stakeholders.
Collect Data, coordinate it, and perform analysis to extract information suitable to the business need.
Identify gaps in the data, aggregate data as per business need.
Decide approach for addressing business needs with Data & analytics.
Design & perform Data Analysis, Data Validation, Data Transformation, Feature Extraction.
Develop Data Science and Engineering Infrastructure &Tools.
Convert data into actionable insights and new features.
Understand end user needs and work accordingly with identifying new features in the data.
Providing key insights related to defined use cases for different stakeholders.
You will bring
Creating & innovating.
Learning and Researching.
Applying expertise and technology Analyzing.
Proposing & sharing information.
Good understanding of Data Science and Data Engineering toolbox.
Applying expertise and technology and improving the product with recommendation around data.
Analysing Data and showing outcome to key stakeholders exploring new data source.
Excellent coding skills in python, SQL.
Understanding of cloud services preferably AWS.
A Master's or higher degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related disciplines.
Evidence of academic training in Statistics.
Deep/broad knowledge of machine learning, statistics, optimization, or related field.
A genuine curiosity about new and applied technology and software engineering coupled with a high degree of business understanding.
Any applied research contributions to the community in terms of technical papers and patents, are encouraged.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
If you have any questions, you can contact recruiter Aleksandra Rusa-Warda aleksandra.rusa-warda@ericsson.com
.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
