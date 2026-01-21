Lead Data Analyst
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
In this role, you will act as the owner of, and set the strategy and roadmap for Data Analytics within HR in Sweden, with a strong focus on People Analytics and Data Management. The role combines strategic ownership with operational leadership. You will work in close cooperation with architects and expert users as well as key stakeholders such as Payroll, HR Business Partners and HR Management.
Further, you will act as sub-project manager/stream lead within Project Phoenix - a central project to decommission the local legacy HRIS and align all affected capabilities, processes and integrations with the global HR strategy & setup, following an "As global as possible, as local as necessary" approach.
Job Responsibilities
Define and own the People Data Analytics strategy and roadmap for HR in Sweden, aligned with the global People Data direction for Scania.
Ensure high data quality, governance, GDPR compliance, and security for HR data together with other People Data Analysts in the organization.
Own HR data architecture for Sweden, such as data models, and data flows from global and local systems to analytics platforms, including Snowflake and reporting tools.
Act as stream lead and operational sub-project manager for the data stream within Project Phoenix, including direction for reporting and data management aligned with new solutions and system decommissioning. You will be leading the data stream and ensure correct HR data and reports during decommissioning and the transition to new systems and updated processes.
Replace legacy HR system reporting and Excel-based processes with automated, auditable, and self-service analytics solutions.
Enable and develop a strong People Analytics capability, providing insights, recommendations, and decision support to People & Culture management and senior stakeholders.
Who You Are
You have extensive experience in data, analytics, or BI roles, preferably within HR, People Analytics.
You combine a strategic mindset with hands-on capability, and are comfortable owning both long-term direction and operational delivery.
You are strong in stakeholder management and can communicate complex data topics clearly to senior leaders and non-technical audiences.
You have experience in data management, data architecture, and analytics platforms (e.g. SQL, Snowflake, Power BI) and can communicate technical data matters with developers and architects at Scania IT.
You thrive in complex transformation environments and are confident working across local and global organizations. You have strong verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
This Is Us
You will join the HR Systems Sweden organization, working closely with other departments within People & Culture and Scania IT, as well as global Data & Analytics teams. We are in the middle of a major transformation where HR data, analytics, and system landscapes are being reshaped through Project Phoenix. As your manager, I value clarity, trust, collaboration, and continuous development, and I aim to create an environment where expertise is encouraged, perspectives are respected, and we succeed together through shared ownership.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-02-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Jetta Lundin, Group Manager, jetta.lundin@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
