Lagermedarbetare frys livsmedel med vietnamesiska / warehouse worker
Madam Hong Import Export AB, Ledning/Logistik / Lagerjobb / Huddinge Visa alla lagerjobb i Huddinge
2024-04-06
Do you have experience working in cold storage warehouse? Are you interested in Asian food? Do you know Vietnamese? Look no more, you have come to the right place!
You should be accurate, reliable and enjoy a fast-paced environment. It is good if you have experience in an ERP system. We are using PYRAMID- what is more important than experience in this software, is that you are a fast learner.
We are a fast growing and family owned company that specialises in import and distribution of Asian food. We value more a good attitude than formal educational background.
Vi söker en kandidat med erfarenhet av fryslager som kan vietnamesiska. Vi är importör av asiatiska livsmedel. Hos oss får du chansen att jobba i ett familjeföretag med goda möjligheter till profesionell utveckling. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-20
E-post: flaviu@madamhong.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Madam Hong Import Export AB
141 49 HUDDINGE Arbetsplats
Madam Hong Import Export AB, Ledning/Logistik Jobbnummer
