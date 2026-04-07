Laboratory Engineer
Avaron AB / Laborantjobb / Lund Visa alla laborantjobb i Lund
2026-04-07
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will work in a specialized recyclability testing lab within the packaging industry, where beverage cartons are evaluated against the industrial recycling stream. The assignment combines practical laboratory work with analysis, documentation, and close dialogue with cross-functional teams.
In this role, you will help ensure that test results are reliable, well documented, and useful for ongoing development work. You will be part of an environment where accuracy, structure, and collaboration matter, and where the outcome of your work supports more sustainable packaging solutions. It is an interesting opportunity if you enjoy hands-on testing, clear analysis, and working close to both technology and sustainability.
Job DescriptionYou will prepare test samples for recyclability assessments.
You will execute laboratory tests and follow established methods and routines.
You will assess results and draw conclusions based on test outcomes.
You will write clear reports in English to document assessments and findings.
You will discuss incoming test requests and results with project teams and scrum teams.
You will contribute during tours of the facilities and present the work carried out in the lab.
RequirementsTechnical or scientific background.
Experience working with Microsoft programs, especially Excel and Word.
Ability to write reports in English.
Analytical mindset and good communication skills.
You work in a thorough and accurate way.
Ability to complete a drug test before the assignment begins.
Nice to haveExperience from laboratory work.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7524153-1932968". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9840565