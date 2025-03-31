Laboratory Engineer
We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer for global company in Lund.
Start is ASAP, One Year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Your daily job will include:
Laboratory work on assignments and tasks requested by mainly members of the Sealing organization, using sub-system tests to evaluate sealing performance of packages and/or packaging material.
Analysis of results using statistical tools and reporting to requester results and recommendation.
Evaluations include e.g. dissolving using acidic and basic chemicals requiring safety precautions, red ink injection and microscopy, preparing for and executing sealing lab rig test.
Collaboration and communication with both internal and external lab team as well as with requesters are required.
Be the lab speaking partner defining what is possible and recommended to do with physical lab evaluations.
Write report after completed work and present outcome and recommendation.
Work may include development of sub-system evaluations
Instructions
Test Equipment
Test Report
Required skills
Thorough and analytical
High level of spoken and written English
Collaboration across competences and countries
Communication - speaking partner with other competences in project teams etc
Preferred skills:
Laboratory experience
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is ASAP, One Year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
