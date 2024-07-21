Laboratory Development Engineer - Automation & Simulation
2024-07-21
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
Testing, Verification and Materials Technology (VT&MT) is responsible for the operation, maintenance, and development of heavy-duty drivelines testing (engine, transmission, electromobility and Fuel Cells/Hydrogen) and materials technology laboratories. We work both local and global to deliver high-quality results and expert functions within our areas of responsibility. We cooperate close with product owners, technology owners, certification, and compliance as well as other functions. We have test facilities and laboratories where a mix of theory and practical work is necessary to deliver and develop within present and new technologies. VT&MT is a part of Powertrain Engineering, Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) located in Gothenburg.
You will be part of the method and technical development team with different expertise areas (software, emissions, measurements, electronics, fluids, mechanical etc.). All work together with one target: To develop world-class test facilities and methods.
About the role
As a Laboratory Development Engineer, you will lead and deliver various development activities, where creativity, quality and flexibility are of prime importance and keys to success. You will be the technical advisor in our development projects for automation and simulation requirements. You will work in tight cooperation with Volvo test and verification engineers, maintenance and operation engineers, project managers, suppliers, and subcontractors.
You will act as a mentor on the technical equipment and methods used in the lab and support teams with advice and educational courses. You will also balance your time between office work and work in the lab.
To develop your specialist knowledge, drive, and lead development to create sustainable solutions, strategies & methods within test cell automation and simulation activities. For example:
* Develop expert knowledge of our automation systems used in the test cells.
* Work with simulation models and integrate them with test objects in the test cell, either to simulate the remainder of the truck or serve as a digital twin for the test object.
* Develop new test sequences in the automation systems (involves programming to a certain level).
* Define automation systems requirements on new test cell investments.
* Improve working methodology related to automation systems in test cells.
* Support in test cells on automation systems topics.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a flexible person with a positive mindset and can-do attitude. You love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself, building relationships on a local and global level. With your team spirit, you want to be an important team player, putting the team in first place, ready to do what is needed to make the team more efficient. Strong action will make you take own initiatives when something needs to be done or improved and do that with enthusiasm and high energy.
Requirements:
* University degree in Computer Science, Automation and Mechatronics or equivalent education/experience.
* Experience from being responsible for defining state-of-the-art technology and identifying future trends, as well as driving innovation of new solutions and concepts.
* Skills and experience in programming, e.g., Python, C# or similar.
* Experience in using simulation tools, like MATLAB and Simulink (basic level).
* Holistic view and analytical ability to understand future testing demands, coordinate & synchronize testing demands into plans (test facility road map).
* English proficiency (verbal and written) - Swedish is a merit!
We highly value the experience within the area of automotive testing activities, in product development, test engineering or lab development.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from week 33 forward. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Last application date: August 11th, 2024.
Positions: 2
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
