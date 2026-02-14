Lab Engineer To Bonesupport!
2026-02-14
"Restoring health to improve the quality of life for patients with bone disorders." The Mission is clear and BONESUPPORT wants you to be a part of the journey. Here is an opportunity to contribute with your experience in an agile and creative company with extraordinary products, come and join BONESUPPORT as Laboratory Engineer!
BONESUPPORT is an innovative and rapidly growing orthobiologics company based in Lund, Sweden. In 2017, BONESUPPORT AB was listed on the stock exchange. The company has approximately 240 employees, with around 70 based at its headquarters in Lund and about 170 located globally. This temporary Lab Engineer role is an 8-month fixed-term position created to cover a leave of absence and to strengthen the lab team's capacity, with a primary focus on quality control and testing. You will play a crucial part in ensuring the high standards of our unique orthopedic products and contribute to our continuous development efforts. This position offers an excellent opportunity for a recently graduated professional to gain invaluable experience in a dynamic medtech environment.
You are offered
• No boredom! BONESUPPORT is a stimulating workplace where you are challenged daily
• The opportunity to work for a company whose products are based on interesting technology and a scientifically trustworthy foundation and years of studies
• An international arena with a global reach and colleagues in Germany, Great Britain, United States and several other countries
Work tasks
• Executing routine QC tests and analysis in the lab to ensure product excellence
• Perform hands-on laboratory experiments and analysis
• Working closely with Lab Technician, R&D Engineers and other members of the team on various projects and lab-related tasks and documentation
• Master's degree in Biology, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, or Biochemistry
• Demonstrated practical laboratory experience from studies or prior roles
• Ability to work structured and meticulously, with high attention to detail
• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities in a fast-paced environment
• Collaborative and humble team-player mindset
• Capacity for rapid learning and problem-solving
It is meritorious if you have
• Method Development: If you have prior experience contributing to the development and refinement of laboratory methods.
• Documentation: Experience in maintaining precise and structured documentation of lab work and test results (e.g., from a regulated environment like GMP/ISO).
• Industry Background: Previous experience from a QC-lab within Pharma or MedTech.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Quality-oriented
• Responsible
• Structured
At BONESUPPORT you will be working together with skilled, dedicated people who enjoy working in a fast growing and innovative organization. They offer a dynamic and stimulating workplace and strive for generating great teamwork, innovation, passion, and performance. BONESUPPORT believe in their journey and take pride in what they do!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
BONESUPPORTTM . (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The Company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits its products deliver and a Premarket approval filing with the FDA (USA) for CERAMENT G is planned in 2021. Please visit www.bonesupport.com
for more information.
BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
