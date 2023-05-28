Kock/Chef - Omnipollos flora
Omnipollos Park AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kockjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omnipollos Park AB i Stockholm
Omnipollos flora is now looking after a chef, part-time or full-time for the 2023 season (late april-mid September)! Flora is a summer bar/bier garten located in Humlegården in the heart of Stockholm.
So who is Omnipollo?
Omnipollo is a brewery founded by brewer Henok Fentie and artist Karl Grandin in 2010 with a shared vision of changing the perception of beer - forever.
We brew a plethora of styles to explore what beer has and can become. As a joint and equal partnership between a brewer and a graphic artist our creative process has come to resemble the work shop of other pop cultural expressions such as music.
Our beers are always a collaborative effort and we brew at breweries in all corners of the world. This approach means we get to stay curious, grounded and tuned in. Much like that good house guest.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who:
is a positive and helpful person that loves to work in a team
is passionate about food and service
is creative, independent and handles stressful situations
Main work duties
to cook/prep after recipe and instructions
following company routines and policies
work service during days, evenings, and weekends.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-27
E-post: erik@omnipollo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omnipollos Park AB
(org.nr 559102-5373), http://omnipollosflora.com
Humlegården 1 (visa karta
)
117 39 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Erik Horsman erik@omnipollo.com 0728370212 Jobbnummer
7826237