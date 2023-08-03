kitchen assistant
2023-08-03
Responsibilities:
1. Assist our chefs in preparing and cooking diverse dishes.
2. Maintain a clean and organized kitchen workspace, ensuring all tools and equipment are in good condition.
3. Help with food preparation, including chopping, peeling, and measuring ingredients, ensuring utmost attention to detail.
4. Handle dishwashing and keep our kitchenware clean and ready for use.
5. Support the kitchen staff during busy service hours, ensuring a smooth and efficient flow of operations.
6. Adhere to strict hygiene and safety standards to maintain a healthy work environment.
Requirements:
1. Previous experience in a kitchen environment is an advantage but not mandatory; we welcome passionate food enthusiasts willing to learn and grow with us.
2. A positive attitude, reliability, and a strong work ethic.
3. Flexibility to work in a fast-paced, dynamic setting and the ability to adapt to changing priorities.
4. A passion for Chinese noodles and a willingness to take on new challenges enthusiastically.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-03
E-post: huiying2078@gmail.com Arbetsgivare Maliang Studio
Skanstorget 1
Nooodle Kontakt
Huiying Ma huiying2078@gmail.com Jobbnummer
