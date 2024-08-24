Key Account Manager to leading plantbased-company!
2024-08-24
As more and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet, Oatly is committed to leading this transformation. If you're passionate about being a part of this journey and eager to develop your talent within sales while having fun, you've landed in the perfect spot. Keep reading, and see if it's a match. We hope so!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. The mission is to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Singapore and the US, Oatlys products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
You will focus on building long-term relationships with customers to drive the shift toward plant-based diet. You will be a part of the Nordic Out Of Home team that is located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and collaborate with colleagues in our Retail-, Brand-, Supply- and Financedepartment.
To be successful in this position we believe that you're a self-starter, thriving in a culture of accountability and ownership. Ready to make an impact in a growing brand, you bring strategic thinking and a track record of executing national, multi-channel strategies. As a skilled negotiator and communicator, you excel in building relationships and closing deals. Tenacious and resilient, you value teamwork and contribute to a larger vision without ego.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Build long-term relationships with customers to drive the shift toward plant-based diet
• Find new ways for trials and scale effect
• Work agile and moldable when opportunities arise
• Be the bridge between Oatly, wholesale, end customers and consumers
• Cooperation within the Nordic commercial team
• Responsible for food service wholesalers and convenience sales in the Stockholm area
• Responsible for developing strategies and plans with existing and new customers
• Take part and feed into the innovation process
• Look for opportunities to expand visibility via special event and concept strategies
• Participate in local and national sales and marketing conferences, meetings and fairs within the local market
• Responsible for sales forecasts within the area
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Previous professional experience and a background from the Out Of Home channels i.e Food Service & Office
• Good at communicating, both verbally and written, in English and Swedish
• A good understanding of the dynamics of the channel and consumer, and the ability to turn that understanding into scalable strategies and actions
• The ability to both handle long-term Out Of Home relationships and develop new co-operations and concepts
• To be able to bridge a commercial mindset with the inherent brand and marketing dynamics of the Out Of Home channels
• Enjoy working in a Nordic setup with cross-border cooperation
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Results-oriented
• Cooperative
• Networker
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Click here to read more about the Oatly way!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-24
