Key Account Manager Public (temporary)
Benify AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benify AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .
About the role
As a Key Account Manager, you will have the commercial responsibility of our existing enterprise clients withinthe Public sector in Sweden.You will work independently and be a role model in all aspects of how to handle negotiations, business reviews and prioritization. You will work actively to ensure high client growth, renewal rate and low churn rate of your clients in line with set targets.
You will play a vital role in building and maintaining strong relationships with several client stakeholders and enable the highest possible value of our product customized to their needs. You will be responsible for strategic account planning and will work actively to ensure that we understand and deliver on our client's expectations.
By adding value, driving and further developing each unique customer relationship, you ensure that our customers continue to develop together with us. You will also drive additional sales for existing customers.
You will for instance
Be the first point of contact regarding commercial cooperation with your clients' stakeholders
Promote new features and platform functionality, showcasing the diversity of how we can support our clients in reaching their HR goals
Ensure a qualitative account plan in line with clients' needs and expectations.
Conduct regular business reviews with stakeholders to enhance cooperation and achieve shared goals
Analyze client usage data to provide insights and recommendations on optimization
Support clients through calls and meetings to provide efficient and high-quality service and collaborate closely with Benify's Client Success Managers.
You will be part of thePublic team, consisting of 5 Key Account Managers/Senior Account Managers and report to Head of Key Account Management Public.
To besuccessful in this role, we expect you to bring the following
Minimum 2-3 years of experience as Key Account Manager or similar, focusing on existing clients, preferably within the Public sector
Proven experience managing large account portfolios (1000+ employees)
Demonstrated ease in conducting meetings and negotiations with top-tier executives, such asCEO, CFO, CHRO orpurchasing departments
Professional proficiency in Swedish andEnglish, spoken and written
Possess excellent presentation and communication abilities
Exhibit strong time management skills, adept at effectively planning and prioritizing tasks
Embrace a sales-oriented mindset, finding fulfillment in roles that involve cross-sales opportunities
Thrive as a team player, actively engaging in knowledge-sharing and collaborative efforts with colleagues.
It's a plus if you have
Experience within SaaS, HR Tech or Benefits
Experience within New Sales
Bachelors Degree in Business Economics, Business Administration, B2B Sales or similar.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Pension - ITP1 & flex pension
30 vacation days/year
SEK 4000 wellness contribution/year
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement
Workation (possibility to work 2 weeks per quarter anywhere in the EU/UK)
And of course, access to Benify's benefits portal.
As a Benifyer, you'll enjoy a forward-thinking culture that encourages personal and professional growth. We offer an entrepreneurial environment that values creativity and new ideas, with a commitment to diversity and inclusion. With a nearly gender-balanced team, we prioritize creating a supportive workplace where everyone can thrive. Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right fit, preferably in September/October
Duration: Temporary position lasting until July 2025
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location:Stockholm or Gothenburg
Travelling:1-2 times/quarter
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profileusing the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Malin Källström malin.kallstrom@benify.com Jobbnummer
8798328