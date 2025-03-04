Key Account Manager
2025-03-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you looking for a way to truly make a difference for a sustainable future? Do you want to be part of shaping and electrifying one of the most progressive sectors to be found in the transport industry? Do you wish to enable us to support our customers, challenging us to develop solutions for them in new ways?
We are now looking for you who want to be part of this journey as a Key Account Manager in People Transport Solutions!
What we offer
The new set-up of our organization will enable us and give us the mandate to take quick decisions and make priorities. At the same time being close to the market to focus on the segments where we can utilise our strengths. In practise, we are shaping an organisation with a common priority to develop a profitable and sustainable bus and coach business. An organisation that will get both mandate and responsibility to succeed. Together, with the knowledge and competencies we have in the bus organisation, we can continuously prioritise and adapt to a changing environment. In one organisation, where information is transparent and available, we set common targets and activities.
As we continue on this journey, we're excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. We're confident that with your skills and expertise, we can achieve great things together and make a real difference in our industry. We are thrilled to see you as part of the team!
Your role
The Key Account Manager for Bus & Coach Partnerships within Scania People transport solutions ensures Scania management of large Bus & Coach Builders with Dual-Brand Sales in several markets.
You will be responsible for establishing commercial relations, find new business opportunities, and develop the bus and coach business in close cooperation with Bus & Coach Builder and our Scania Business Units.
The aim is to develop the business by:
· Having a multi-level relationship with the Bus & Coach Builder with mutual commitment, according to work structure e.g., TMM, MP/BP, AM/BU.
· Providing vital link between the Bus & Coach Builder, Scania Distributors, and various departments within the Scania organization for.
· Develop and find methods how to package Dual-Brand Sales depending on the sales channel.
· Have competence and advising role with the voice of the Bus & Coach Builder into the Scania organization.
· Control sales with Bus & Coach Builder and act in close collaboration with Scania Distributor and Area Manager within Sales & Market.
· Proactively work with agreed market/product range matrix between Scania and Bus & Coach Builder independent of Sales Channels incl. Application Business Plan, Marketed Offer, Business Plan, Market Plan.
· Find new business opportunities with KAM Global Customers and Project Sales.
· In the development of each deal, involve Product Manager, Area Manager, Sales Engineer, Project Sales and work according to normal processes and decision structures.
· Secure aftermarket for all business within Scania.
· Secure relevant profit level within Scania CV, Scania Distributer and Bus & Coach Builder Partner in all business. Win-Win!
Your profile
We think you have an holistic view with a strong drive to develop our business and to lead the journey being a leader in sustainable transport. You are an inspiring person with a strong ability to convey a message and you thrive in an environment where you work independently within a given mandate and where taking initiative is crucial.
You must have a commercial and international background, where knowledge of the buses business is very important. Cross functional collaboration is important, both within your own team and with other parts of Scania and TRATON Group, so bringing people together is something you are good at.
We believe you have a university degree in business administration or engineering, or corresponding work experience. Eng-lish is mandatory; Spanish is highly recommended, other languages a merit. Frequent travels are part of the job. Location for the position: The position will be in Brazil - SLA or Södertälje.
We are on an exciting journey, so come join us!
Application
Your application should include a CV and we welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact hiring manager: Jesper Eriksson, jesper.eriksson@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
