Key Account Manager
2024-04-09
AliasSmith is searching for a Key Account Manager.
AliasSmith AB is Europe's leading distributor of handcrafted Mexican spirits. In 19 years, we have created a distribution network of 76 distributors across 39 countries. In our portfolio, we have several of the most successful handcrafted brands from Mexico, and last year, we created headlines worldwide by launching the world's first tequila in a paper bottle. Our ambitions are not only to make fabulous brands accessible but also to improve the way business is done in the industry. To achieve our goals, we are searching for a talented, natural-borne seller who can join the team and help us excel in our performance.
Your role
We are looking for a seller who has the potential to become a Key Account Manager. You will become an essential part of the team, holding a vital role in the expansion and driving the relationship-building and closure rate. As a team player at AliasSmith, I find your sales approach to be well-structured and organised. You possess the essential sales experience and personality to drive channel strategy and identify opportunities. We believe you are entrepreneurial-spirited, Self-motivated, and goal-oriented and can turn challenges into opportunities.
To represent AliasSmith, we expect your communication skills and ability to network to be top-notch. Proven ability to work in a team, sharing information in written and verbal, is essential since our services require perfect interoperability with finance, logistics, and marketing, among other areas. You will represent each brand we promote and ensure customers and partners fully understand each product's potential and the AliasSmith service offering. Equally important is the focus on improving our client's business while defending our business's profit margins and fulfilling the visibility and volume targets that the brand owners have.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you must be driven by practical and actionable results. Selling comes naturally to you, and you love to see the tangible results of your efforts. You have 2-5 years of proven experience working in sales, preferably in the spirits industry.
Proficiency in English is mandatory. You'll have contact with our European customers and represent Mexican and fabulous brands from other nations. Good knowledge of Spanish is a clear advantage due to the nature of our business. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden, so knowledge of Swedish is beneficial but not a prerequisite.
Implicit qualities are a tuned moral compass, strong work ethics, "out-of-the-box" thinking, and effective decision-making abilities. We presume you possess a university degree, but IT fluency in CRM, ERP, MS XL, and Mass communication systems, analytical skills, and the gift of persuasion and negotiation combined with the ability to learn quickly is more important.
The position we are offering is a full-time job in our Stockholm office. You will travel to visit our clients, providers, and partners and participate in various events and fairs. You might not live in Sweden; if so, we believe that moving to this beautiful part of the world is suitable for somebody who is at the perfect moment in life and not afraid to take a big leap. If you have a proven successful record in International sales within the Spirits Industry and live somewhere else in Europe, we would be very happy to have you in the team, even if you are working from your home country. Still, the role should be exclusive to AliasSmith and start with a teambuilding period of 4 months in Stockholm.
We need you ASAP and can offer an initial probationary period of 6 months followed by an indefinite contract if the candidate is deemed suitable for the position and if the person turns out to be what we are looking for. The salary is a fixed monthly salary plus a performance-related bonus. Så ansöker du
