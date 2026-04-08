Junior UX/UI Designer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-04-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help shape a new customer portal and improve how users move through digital services from first interaction to finished experience. In this assignment, you will be part of a UX team while working closely with developers and other designers in a collaborative, hands-on environment.
You will take ideas from early concepts to polished interfaces, with a strong focus on intuitive flows, visual quality, and design that works in practice. You will also contribute to the ongoing evolution of an existing design system, making this a great opportunity to influence both a new product experience and the foundations behind it.
Job DescriptionYou will create and refine design solutions in close collaboration with the development team.
You will work hands-on in Figma, from wireframes to detailed prototypes.
You will design seamless user flows and visually clear interfaces for the customer portal.
You will help ensure consistency across the product and contribute to the existing design system.
You will validate design solutions through user testing, including moderated and unmoderated tests such as Useberry.
You will continuously improve the user experience of digital products based on needs, feedback, and practical implementation.
RequirementsApproximately 2-3 years of experience in UX/UI design.
Strong visual design skills and a hands-on approach to design work.
Experience working in Figma.
Familiarity with design systems and how to apply them in day-to-day design work.
Experience collaborating closely with developers in agile teams.
Ability to quickly turn needs and requirements into concrete design solutions.
Experience validating designs through user testing.
Nice to haveExperience facilitating workshops in cross-functional settings.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7531410-1935609". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Malmö Centralstation (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9843270