Junior Software Engineer to a well-known global company
2023-06-21
Are you newly graduated within software development / have 1-2 years working experience and want to gain experience from a global, well known organization? We are now looking for a Junior Software Engineer to join their global HQ in Stockholm. Apply now, since we work with an ongoing selection!
To our global client we are now looking for an Junior Software Engineer. As a Junior Software Engineer you will be responsible for the software design and the software maintenance of the electronic platform of the relevant subsystem
Work tasks
• Contribute to the design, development, and maintenance of our applications using Kotlin.
• Manage PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases.
• Deploy, manage, and maintain applications and systems on Kubernetes.
• Participate in agile development processes such as sprint planning, iterative development and design sessions.
• Collaborate with team members and stakeholders to understand requirements, troubleshoot issues, and provide solutions.
• Maintain up-to-date documentation of all written functionality.
• Strive to continually improve technical skills and stay aware of the latest industry trends.
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent experience.
• Knowledge of the Kotlin language.
• Familiarity with PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and other database technologies.
• Basic understanding of containerization och orchestration technologies, like Kubernetes.
• Ability to work independently, using both online resources and collegues for guidance.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with Search Engines, such as OpenSearch, is beneficial.
• Familiarity with managing resources using clouds hosts, such as AWS, is beneficial.
• Experience in the Ktor framework is a plus.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
