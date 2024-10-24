Junior Sales Engineer
2024-10-24
What we offer At Firefly, we offer a stimulating and progressive environment designed to foster creativity and innovation. As part of our team, based in our office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm, you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. We prioritize employee satisfaction and, with our expansive global presence, provide significant opportunities for career advancement within the company.
About work:
As a Junior Sales Engineer you get to work with a variety of tasks within our Sales department.
For example, your sales focused tasks will be to participate in handover meetings between the Sales Managers and the Project Leaders. To better understand our systems and products you will get to join our experienced Sales Managers or Project Leaders on customer visits. You will support our Sales Managers and be part of marketing activities, such as trade shows and seminars.
Your engineering focused tasks will be to create technical solutions and offers for our customers, perform calculations and answer customers technical questions. You will also participate in engineering reviews. Another tasks you will have is to keep the CRM system updated.
About you:
A technical interest and curiosity
Technical education
Business-minded
Self-driven with a lot of energy
Fluent in English, additional languageis is a plus
The position is located at our Headquarters in Stockholm. You must be eligible to work in Sweden.
You will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. To be able to contribute to our team we believe you have a strong sense of commitment and drive. You are prestigeless and, like us, love that our advanced technology increases safety in workplaces around the world.
Employment type: Full-time, permanent position. Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad. Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application We are continuously reviewing applications. Please provide us with an English version of your CV and cover letter. The position may be assigned before the application period concludes. Don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact First name Charlotte Åvall(HR) at charlotte.avall@firefly.se
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-06
Firefly AB (org.nr 556108-6892), http://www.firefly.se
(org.nr 556108-6892), http://www.firefly.se Arbetsplats
Firefly Kontakt
HR-team hr@firefly.se Jobbnummer
8975352