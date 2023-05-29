Junior Project Manager
2023-05-29
We are looking for a Junior Project Manager for an international company in Örebro. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Job description
The junior project manager will be a project coordinator and support project managers for more significant IT projects.
The consultant will support the IT Project Management Office (PMO) with data quality of the project portfolio, maintaining a good relationship and providing help to the project managers' community.
Required skills
• Communication, collaboration, negotiation, and analytical skills
• Proven experience in driving projects
• Focus on delivering results
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written form
The company offers a 50/50% solution, work on site in Örebro and work from home: 2-3 days a week.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Örebro. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 12 months to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
701 35 ÖREBRO
