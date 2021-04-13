Junior POS specialist - Espresso House Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Espresso House Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13IntroductionAt Espresso House, we are passionate about coffee, people and the planet. We strive above all to create the world's best coffee experience for the world's best guest, and to do so in a way that is ethical, sustainable, and ensures a great Tomorrow. Everything we do at our offices supports our coffee shops and helps them continuously create and reinvent a world class coffee experience. Espresso House app has been a part of our company since 2014 and today we have 1.5 million users and is operated by the digital sales team. Today we need to strengthen our team with a highly analytical person to build and perform our performance marketing with focus on our social medias.Our MissionWe are passionate Baristas. Friendliness is guiding our actions for each other, our guests and our planet. It is our mission to serve our guests an experience that exceeds their expectations. Today and Tomorrow.Our ValuesThe guest always goes firstWe love initiative and responsibilityWe talk to each other, not about each otherWe have fun at work, while creating profitabilityWe want each other's bestJob descriptionThis job contributes to Espresso House's success by delivering services that support the core business in fulfilling our vision "World class coffee experience to a world class guest". We strive to create efficient, high-quality IT & Digital solutions for our Baristas, which requires that we have a coordinated approach to how we work. This is where you as a junior POS specialist play an incremental role. Your main tasks are, to ensure that we always have the best conditions and ways of working with our POS system. You do that by analyzing and further develop our internal methods and processes with our systems. This role decides on changes in close collaboration with our 5 markets, product coordinators and operational excellence managers, with a rock steady focus on simplifying and improving efficiency for our 6000 baristas.As a Junior POS Specialist, you will, besides developing and creating the best possible setup for our barista's, make sure that all necessary steps are taking when we have new product launches, your job will be to make sure that the POS setup is correct in all 5 markets, and that all data output data is correct.Success in this position means that our baristas and support office can trust that all functionalities and back-end information is correct in our POS system, and that the system supports daily work as smooth, efficient and flawless as possible.You will report to the Digital Operations Manager and will be a part of a fun and dynamic team working to improve the overall IT & Digital experience for our baristas. You will work at Espresso House Group helping all countries (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Germany) to reach their goals. As a person, you are creative, smart, have high ambitions and an entrepreneurial mindset - just as the rest of the team.Key activitiesSupport function for the markets in matters concerning methods and processes within our systemsCarry out studies and analyzes in order to map the current working methods in our POS systemPOS Layout to make every day job easy for Barista->based on input from COO org who decides what it should look likeDevelop and improve methods and processes and make sure it is aligned through all marketsRun smaller change projects, from idea to implementationParticipate in major change projects and work with part of the deliveryBe supportive in other IT implementations that has a direct or indirect effect for our digital guest or barista journeyOversee that all functionalities are in place for product launchesMaintain data on ingredients and recipes, to ensure COGS calculationsQualifications and requirementsGenuine interest and curiosity in improving and streamlining operations.Strong verbal and written communication skills with ability to effectively communicate findings to peers, upper management, and operations personnelSelf-motivated team player with ability to exceed in a fast-paced, agile, and collaborative environmentStrategic thinking and advanced problem-solving skillsGoal-oriented with strong sense of ownershipApplyWe will start the recruitment process immediately and we welcome your application.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid2021-04-13Individuell lönesättningSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Espresso House Sweden AB5689064