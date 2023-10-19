Junior Planner to H&M Home- Temporary Position
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you passionate about creating the best customer offer and experience and drive profitable omni growth? Do you want to be a part of strengthen our global, regional and local customer experience and take on a role where your actions really make a difference? Then this is the opportunity for you!
At H&M HOME we are building a world class interior brand. Made to inspire, the collections merge modern design and quality with affordable prices - enabling interior lovers across the world to create a personal home. H&M HOME is currently sold globally online via hm.com, in H&M store Shop in Shops in and in H&M Home Concept Stores. We are rapidly growing our business and have very ambitious plans going forward in extending our product ranges as well as our sales outlets.
Why work at H&M HOME?
H&M HOME is a workplace where you'll join a global Interior Brand within the H&M group. At H&M HOME we combine teamwork with individual expression and give you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed. We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M HOME will always be a place for you to both develop yourself and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career.
Job Description
As a Junior Planner at H&M you will in collaboration with other Planners analyze and optimize the assortment, demand planning and quantification in order to maximize growth and profitability. Based on the product team 's assortment strategy, drive the right income strategy as well as the right quantification and profitability.
In this role you will work in close collaboration with Product team as well as in cross functional collaboration with Sales regions, product team and other functions within H&M to secure the best customer offer. You will constantly follow, react and identify new sales opportunities based on selling, customer insight and surrounding analysis, in cooperation with the Product team . You will secure that our Global Assortment is locally relevant.
Your responsibilities will be, but are not limited to:
Optimize and quantify the assortment to reach omni profitable growth short and long-term
Support the team in identify opportunities for growth and act on them
Analyze selling to find selling potentials and take actions together with your department team in order to create growth
Ensure that the capacity indicator for the channel/region/department is up to date against Production Office
Qualifications
As a person we believe that you are a communicative and engaging team player full of drive and optimism. You are a person with strong salesmanship and analytical abilities. You believe in collaboration, flexibility and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You have a self-going personality with a strong sense of responsibility and like to take on new challenges and own initiatives. You have a genuine passion for our products, growing business and achieving results. You are solution oriented and triggered by problem-solving and decision-making.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have:
A higher degree within Business Administration, Buying or other relevant area
A strong salesmanship and see opportunities for growth and profitability
Strong analytical skills and ability turn the analysis to action
The ability to be an informal leader who influences and coaches team members and leads by example
A passion for fashion and knowledge in what the customer will want and need at a specific time
Experience within Planning, Buying, Merchandising or Controlling is meritorious
Experience and knowledge in Excel
Great communication skills
Fluency in English, both written and verbal
Additional Information
This is a full-time temporary position based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Please upload your CV in English. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents, and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong. We offer all our employee's generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Jakobsbergsgatan 22 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&m Home Jobbnummer
8204313