Junior Partner Manager
2022-12-23
Airmee is one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups transforming last-mile deliveries in urban areas. We help online retailers by leveraging machine learning and powerful proprietary research-based technology to provide fast and environmentally sustainable e-commerce deliveries in urban areas same day or as fast as within the hour.
We're currently in need of a Junior Partner Manager that has the drive and ambition to help us in our growth and expansion phase.
As a Junior Partner Manager, you are responsible for building our partner network to support our growing Out of Home Offering. In the role, you will spend considerable time on the field; identifying, signing & building our partner network.
What are we looking for?
You are no stranger to operating in fast-moving environments. You are a people person and all about relationship building. You thrive in a social environment and have a helpful and intelligent approach. At the same time, you're a sharp and effective problem solver.
What will you be doing?
• Use your sales & relationships skills to grow our business with new and existing partners
• Keeping accurate records of all activities and partner interactions
• Achieve and consistently exceed monthly targets
• Thrive in a start-up culture and be triggered by finding new ways to create value for the business and customers
• Be the partners go-to-contact, handling inquiries, resolving conflicts, and providing solutions in a fast and timely manner
• Building informal rapport with contacts to encourage long term relationships
What skills and experience do you need?
• 1+ years of experience in B2B sales in a fast-growing startup/company
• Proven track record in exceeding sales targets
• You are smart and you get stuff done quickly and accurately.
• Strong verbal and written communication skills.
• Thrive on change and comfortable with ambiguity and fast-paced environments.
• Can push us and be pushed as well without being offended. We love to be proven wrong, and you should too. It's the only way to grow.
• Fluency in Swedish and English both verbal and written is required. Another Nordic language is a plus.
• Drivers License is a plus
• Experience from Field sales is a plus
At Airmee our vision is to optimize all the logistics in cities to make it more environmentally sustainable while providing the best delivery experience in the world.
You will be working with a diverse group of talented, motivated, smart, and interesting co-workers. Being part of a startup in its growth phase you will have the opportunity to influence the culture and build a team around you. You will also have a lot of freedom in how to execute tasks.
This is a role for those who want to be part of Airmee's journey and growth. There are good opportunities to advance within your role and the company. Apply today as selection takes place on an ongoing basis! Ersättning
