We are looking for a Junior Laboratory Engineer for a global company in Mölndal outside Gothenburg. Start is March 9th, 6 months contract to begin with, This role is 100% onsite in the Mölndal office.
In the role as a Laboratory Engineer, the you will be faced with various tasks, both practical and theoretical. Team Baby works with baby diapers and materials to ensure high product quality and performance. Our work focuses primarily on hands-on product testing rather than molecular-level analysis. We are a diverse team of 9 persons with a wide range of educational backgrounds and professional experiences. This strengthens our ability to understand product performance from multiple angles and continuously improve the solutions we deliver for our customers.This role will enable to further develop and strengthen competencies such as project skills, method development and statistical analysis.
Responsibilities
Participating in innovation projects, value engineering and business support activities.
Planning, testing, analyzing and statistically evaluating different development products and solutions.
Present, document and report test results which includes to give clear recommendations to stakeholders.
Developing, evaluating, and validating new laboratory methods.
Who we are looking for
Technical university degree, Material or Chemistry Engineering desired but not essential.
Have previous experience working within a laboratory environment.
Experience with statistical analysis. Good communication and documentation skills, in English.
Someone curious that likes the combination of practical and theoretical tasks in a laboratory environment.
Comfortable to work with a variety of laboratory methods, tasks and processes.
Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.
Likes to collaborate, interact, and drive activities to reach a goal.
Flexibility when working on projects to complete tasks on their own, or in collaboration with other individuals.
Someone that wants to be part of a team focused on innovating products to help break barriers in well-being.
This is a full-time consultant position in Mölndal through Incluso. Start is March 9th, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Mölndal.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
