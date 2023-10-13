Junior Incident Manager
• You have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent relevant experience.
• You have experience from ServiceNow and experience with monitoring tools.
• You are familiar with troubleshooting.
• You have management experience.
• You are fluent in English, spoken and written.
Job Description
For our client, we are now looking for a Junior Incident Manager! The purpose of the CD Incident Manager is to support the online sales products, where they constantly are growing into more markets globally and improving the online sales on already existing markets.
In this role you will:
• Troubleshoot and solve incidents in relation to Commercial Digital.
• Support Customer Care Agents with knowledge.
• Take responsibility in the handover from projects and engineering teams to establish their support.
• Have a support lead role for service/component engineering teams including operational stability and continuous improvements.
• Monitor the incidents related to online sales and manage workload in their respective queues.
Company Description
Our customer is a well-known brand in the automotive industry and has been around for almost 100 years. This is a brand for people who care about other people and the world we live in. Here, they work proactively for a sustainable workplace and environment. Culture and diversity are also words that the customer values. The headquarters is in Gothenburg.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To fit this role, you are customer oriented and have a passion for stakeholder management. You are also able to communicate and are highly responsive. Furter on, we also see that you are a team-player, self-motivated, flexible and innovative.
Salary
Salary as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start as soon as possible and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Please submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews are ongoing.
