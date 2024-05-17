Junior Growth Lead - EPP (Enhanced Partnership Program)
Headsource AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Headsource AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Title: Junior Growth Lead - EPP (Enhanced Partnership Program)
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As EPP Growth Lead, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Why join our team? / A message from our team!
Do you have a passion for Digital Sales? Do you strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Do you want to work in a dynamic, young, and multicultural environment? We do.
Join our fast-paced team and Do What Can't Be Done!
What will be your key deliverables?
Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation is looking forward to strengthening the team with an EPP Growth Lead.
The EPP Growth Lead will be part of the Nordic Digital Team and will play a key role in driving awareness, conversion, and sales in Samsung.com.
As an EPP Growth Lead you will be responsible for sales and revenue growth in the closed channels dedicated to employees, memberships, and other B2B2C clusters, leading development projects and the daily operation.
What will be the jobs scope?
Support senior EPP Growth Lead in all execution and admin work related to prospecting and onboarding new partners.
Assist and coordinate the asset creation and asset management for partners' marketing campaigns as well as on site communication.
Drive collaboration and communication & secure consensus among stakeholders inside and outside the D2C team.
Own the commercial execution for all MX product categories.
Help generate leads and prospecting new partners.
Optimize the customer journey for our EPP customers while focusing on scalability.
Localize European and Global best practices to deliver best in class results.
Evaluate the result of each promotion and update future plans according to the findings.
What do we need for this role?
2+ years' experience of working with E-commerce Marketing & Sales.
Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives.
Strong project management skills and confident in working with both local and global stakeholders.
Good negotiation skills with external partners and 3rd party agencies.
Result-oriented mindset that challenges the status quo by implementing and creating never-done-before projects.
Strong commercial acumen and attention to details.
Proactive and ready to embark in new projects and tackle new challenges
Experience in handling multiple projects at the same time, with short deadlines.
Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships.
Fluency in English and ideally one Nordic language.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives.
Hybrid /remote, pensionplan according to ITPK1 (kollektivavtal) and attractive package.
Please send your CV and resume in Englisch ASAP if you are interested, thanks.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
Headsource är ett rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med huvudkontor i Stockholm. Vi jobbar lite snabbare, har lite roligare och har över 20 års erfarenhet på marknaden vilket gör att vi hittar kandidater snabbare än någon annan aktör på marknaden. För mer information besök oss på www.headsource.se Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Headsource AB
(org.nr 559373-0749) Jobbnummer
8689037