Junior developer to Major Bank!
2024-02-14
Do you have about one year of experience as a developer and are ready for your next adventure? We are now looking for an enthusiastic developer to join our client in the banking sector as a Seeburger Developer.
In addition to your employment, we will offer you an accelerated learning program where you will attend courses and education to dive into Seeburger development as well as other technical competencies. If you are all about quality code and want to contribute also into great team spirit, read on and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this position, you will be joining one of Nordic biggest banks and a team with Seeburger developers and they are ready to teach you all about Seeburger. On top of that, we will set up a 12-month education program to invest in you and your technical skills so that you become a long-term asset to the client. Your prior experience with Java software development and eagerness to grow as a professional will guarantee your success in the role.
Seeburger is a platform for integrations between applications, people, and processes across any cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment model. This system is widely used in banks and other major industries working with business integration services. Seeburger expertise is highly sought-after, ensuring continuous job opportunities. Your Seeburger proficiency will make you indispensable in the industry!
This is a long-term assignment where you will be hired by Academic Work.
You are offered
• An opportunity to develop your skills in this sought-after programming language
• A great team with seniors, with a mentor to support you
• A tailor-made training program to sharpen your skills in Seeburger
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you along the way
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's or master's degree in IT/data
• Fluent written and spoken English
• At least one year of work experience in Seeburger or Java software development
• Quality-oriented approach to code and curious mindset to learn!
• Collaboration and team work, as these are very crucial qualities for the team
• An analytical mindset and critical thinking
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge and hands-on experience with Linux, integration protocols (e.g. FTP)
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience, or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Problem-solver
• Innovative
• Self-developer with ambition for continuous learning
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
