Electrical or electronics Engineer for an international company!

Do you have an interest in technology and an education in electrical engineering or electronics? Do you also want to work in a global company striving towards a sustainable energy future where there is also opportunity for personal and professional development? Then this position is for you! Apply today, we are continuously reviewing applications.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We're looking on behalf of our client for someone who is curious and has a strong interest in electronics and electrical power. Our client works to assist customers with innovative solutions and services throughout the value chain. Together with their customers, they develop technology and enable the digital transformation that contributes to the future energy transition. Here, you're welcomed into an international workplace with significant development opportunities.
Our client is seeking someone who can complement the team with both expertise and growth mindset. You will be part of a supportive team where, together with your colleagues, you achieve fantastic results while also ensuring a fun working environment. Currently, about 65 of your future engineering colleagues work in the department, representing a diverse range of nationalities and seniority levels.
To thrive in this role, we see you as a problem-solver who enjoys working both independently and in groups. You will be employed through Academic Work and work as a consultant with our client. The assignment is long-term, with potential for direct employment with our client in the future.
You are offered
• A network of experienced colleagues with diverse expertise
• Involvement in a global organization with significant development opportunities
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer ample opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and establish valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offering.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Hardware design and construction of HVDC Control and Protection systems, including electrical schematics and switchgear construction
• Collaboration with colleagues in project teams
• Reporting and analysis
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a degree in vocational college, university, or engineering with a focus on electrical design, electrical power, or electronics. Alternatively, equivalent work experience in the field that we assess as equivalent
• Has good English language skills, both spoken and written, as it's required in daily work
• Has good CAD skills
• Has very good data and system knowledge
It's advantageous if you have:
• Previous relevant experience in the field
• Knowledge of the Swedish language
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Structured
• Problem solver
To succeed in the role, it's important that you enjoy being the "spider in the web." You'll have many internal contact points, requiring both communication skills and sociability. We also believe that the right person has a genuine interest in electrical power and design work, is open-minded and asks questions, isn't afraid to make mistakes or admit faults, and has a desire for constant development.
Additional Information:
• Start: According to agreement
• Duration: Full-time, day time. Flexitime is available
• Location: Ludvika
• Other: Travel outside of Sweden may be required for the position
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
