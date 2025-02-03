Junior designer - Automotive Interior
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for a Junior designer with 1-3 years working with Automotive interior systems.
Design Portfolio (PDF format, 10MB maximum file size) is required when submitting the application.
This is a designer role with good skills in Design tools such as Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch etc.
Selected consultant will work with colour and trim design team to create designs that consider the opportunities and limits of the colour and trim vision, and work with them to create a unified vision for the designs.
Tasks
- Take a design from the sketch phase to concept modelling in Alias or clay, and through to A class surfacing.
- Work with suppliers to achieve the best possible product in terms of craftsmanship, cost, and engineering, while also staying as close to the design vision as possible.
- Collaborate with the fabrication team to complete prototypes when necessary
- In daily work, role reports to Chief Designer and/or Director of Department
- For time reporting and other team functions, role reports to team of Senior Designers
Qualifications
- University degree in Transportation design or Industrial/Product Design
- 1-2 years of experience in automobile interior design (Mandatory)
- English, spoken and written
- Strong sketch ability
- Excellent in visualizing concepts
- Skills using industry-leading 3D tools such as: Blender, Maya, Houdini, Alias, Gravity sketch, Grasshopper and Keyshot.
- Experience leading and communicating conceptual ideas and design rationale, all within a user-centered design process
