Junior Business Intelligence Analyst
2024-02-13
We are looking for a Junior Business Intelligence Analyst for a global company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, one year contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Our company develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities with us for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
As a Business Intelligence Analyst you will:
Analyze data, like; market & trends, technology, regulatory, and customer behaviors etc.
Conduct pre-studies to implementation recommendations
Participate in a variety of high paced projects with your analytic ability
We are looking for an analyst to help us with:
Market and trend analysis
Competitor analysis
Technology analysis
Customer analysis
Regulatory analysis
Financial analysis
Screening for potential partnerships
Providing guidance and recommendations based on your analysis.
All these analyses are to be conducted in areas that are not limited to the automotive industry.
Requirements
Ability to analyze market intelligent data and provide recommendations based on analyses.
Financial understanding and business insights
Action oriented with ability to drive results together with others.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Bachelor's degree, or master's degree in: economics, finance, business or marketing
Technical knowledge within areas such as: mechanics, robotics, AI, Digital, energy
Excel and Powerpoint
Fluency in English, knowledge in Swedish is a plus.
Experience:
Previous experiences working with analyzing large amounts of information.
Conducting pre-studies to implementation programs
Participating in high paced projects
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
