Junior Brand Manager Content & Communication
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-25
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as a Junior Brand Manager Content and Communication!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
In this role you will be supporting, developing and deploying the brand communication campaigns and initiatives that enhance brand image, visibility, tone of voice, resonate with consumers, drive brand funnel and equity as well as category / portfolio targets. You will also act as Brand guardian upholding brand identity through consistent messaging and visual assets, embedding brand guidelines in all commercial programs, projects, and initiatives as well as ensuring relevancy to local market(s) and consumer context.
About the Role:
Conduct detailed market/category research and analysis to identify local trends, consumer journey behavior, needs and preferences, and competitive landscape to define business opportunities/business issues.
Support Manager Inhalable Brand Communication & Content in development of the Nordic Brand Communication Strategy, ensuring the analysis of current situation and identify opportunities for growth. Coordinate, align, co-develop with relevant markets within the cluster to secure integration in the market's deployment strategies, following trade processes and market regulatory framework; subsequently prepare comprehensive brand communication plans to realize the strategy.
Contribute by developing and driving comprehensive performance marketing strategies to drive user acquisition and conversion across various direct and indirect digital channels.
Drive development of the Nordic-specific communication toolboxes (concept, visual, content, channel assets), in cooperation with relevant stakeholders and agencies.
Develop, plan, and deliver high-quality integrated omnichannel communication campaign toolboxes for assigned projects and initiatives. Collaborate with cross- functional teams and channel owners to ensure relevancy and content to improve performance.
Ensure that all brand programs and activities are in full compliance with local market regulations, the PMI Marketing code and business conduct policies and practices.
Lead and manage assigned initiatives and projects.
Conduct thorough data analysis to measure the effectiveness.
Who you are:
• Minimum 4 years in Marketing, preferably in FMCG in an international environment.
• University degree in marketing, business economics or other relevant field.
• Documented experience of having successfully worked with brand communication, advertising, or related roles, preferably within the FMCG industry.
• Very good strategic height and analytical ability but can work with details when required.
• Project management skills; structured and self-driven working style.
• Strong communication, presentation, and storytelling skills in English is required. Knowledge of Swedish would be an advantage.
• Understanding and experience of marketing in legally restricted markets is of advantage.
Please note that relocation support is not available for this job.
What we offer:
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future.
