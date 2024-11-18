Junior/Assistant Controller
Sterling advisers AB / Controllerjobb / Järfälla Visa alla controllerjobb i Järfälla
2024-11-18
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sterling advisers AB i Järfälla
About Us
Sterling Advisers AB is a dynamic consultancy firm specializing in the construction, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. We provide expert services in project management, cost control, design management, quality assurance, procurement, and health and safety management. Our portfolio extends to advising on real estate acquisition, managing properties, conducting feasibility studies, and developing sustainable infrastructure projects such as wind and solar power plants.
We are currently seeking an ambitious and detail-oriented Junior/Assistant Controller to join our finance team and support our expanding operations.
Role Overview
As a Junior/Assistant Controller, you will play a key role in assisting the finance team with budgeting, financial, business analysis, and reporting to ensure the smooth financial operation of our projects and services. This is an excellent opportunity for someone early in their career to grow and gain valuable experience in financial control within the construction and real estate sectors.
Key Responsibilities
Support financial reporting: Assist in preparing monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.
Budgeting and forecasting: Collaborate with senior controllers to develop and monitor budgets for various projects and operations.
Variance analysis: Analyze discrepancies between actual and budgeted costs, providing insights to management.
Invoice management: Help manage project-related invoices, ensuring accuracy and timely processing.
Data entry and reconciliation: Ensure accurate financial data entry and assist in reconciling accounts.
Assist with audits: Support external and internal audits by preparing required financial documentation.
Cross-functional collaboration: Work with project managers and procurement teams to ensure financial alignment across all projects.
Who You Are
We are looking for someone who is:
Detail-oriented and enjoys working with numbers.
Proactive and eager to learn, with a positive approach to problem-solving.
A team player who can collaborate effectively across departments.
Requirements
A degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Knowledge of Excel and basic accounting/financial software.
Strong communication skills in English.
Previous experience in financial administration or analysis is a plus but not mandatory.
What We Offer
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A supportive and collaborative work environment.
The chance to contribute to innovative projects in construction, infrastructure, and renewable energy.
Union Opinion
This position aligns with industry standards, and a union opinion has been or will be obtained.
How to Apply
Submit your application through Arbetsförmedlingen or email your CV and a cover letter to afasheyi@stapeint.com
. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so apply as soon as possible.
Contact
For questions about the role, please contact afasheyi@stapeint.com
.
Start your career in financial and business management with Sterling Advisers AB and make an impact in exciting industries shaping the future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
E-post: afasheyi@stapeint.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sterling advisers AB
(org.nr 559317-8394)
Vagnsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
177 48 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
9015569