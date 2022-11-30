Jr Technical Support Specialist!
DO YOU WANT TO WORK FOR A GREATER CAUSE?
At Stratsys we make an impact, we create growth and we do it together! We are a fast-moving SaaS company on an exciting journey where we help our customers create a sustainable and smart work life with our products.
This role can be located in either Gothenburg or Stockholm - we are flexible with your wishes since the most important thing is that we are right for each other!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Jr Technical Support Specialist, you will join a driven and competent team of six people with the goal to make our already happy customers (with an incredible customer satisfaction score of 98,4%) even happier. We are responsible for the following:
• That all customers are satisfied with our products by providing proactive and reactive technical and user support.
• Support our colleagues within the organization with technical expertise regarding best practice settings, functionality, user-friendliness, etc. around our products.
• We mainly use the Hubspot service hub to handle our business with customers and we are constantly developing our working methods in order to be able to support our customers in the best possible way in their use of our products.
You will quickly learn all parts of our platform and products to provide a good service to our users, of course in collaboration with other colleagues in the team.
WHAT'S IN IT FOR YOU?
• You get the opportunity to work at a company that offers software products that makes a difference in important areas such as sustainability, education, and healthcare. Read more about our products here (https://www.stratsys.com/sv/)
• You will be part of a modern SaaS company that believes in innovative ways of working.
• Becoming a part of a team with deep knowledge of our products and where collaboration is key. You conduct dialogue internally and externally, giving you a broad network of contacts and a deep understanding of our products.
• We at Stratsys believe in strong workplace culture and having fun together at work. Read more about our culture and our benefits here (https://jobs.stratsys.com/pages/detta-ar-vi)!
• Work from a lovely office space in central Stockholm or central Gothenburg.
• We offer our employees a hybrid-remote solution as well as flexible working hours.
• Maximum wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 and a company that encourages exercise and movement.
YOUR MISSION
In the role you will:
• Mainly be the first line of contact with our customers administrators where you will answer questions via a help center by troubleshooting, giving clear and educative answers as well as demonstrations of functionality to the customer. This is primarily done via email but also includes video calls, phone and via chat.
• Contribute to our proactive work such as updating manuals, e-learning, and other initiatives that leads to more user adoption for our customers
YOUR BACKGROUND
You are a recent graduate or have a few years of experience in similar work. You have:
• A relevant technical degree in Systems Science or similar.
• Experience in customer service is an advantage
• Fluent in Swedish and good knowledge in English.
• A good technical basic understanding and ability to learn new software.
IT'S A BONUS IF YOU HAVE..
• SQL knowledge
• Programming knowledge
• Knowledge of Norwegian
ABOUT YOU
You enjoy problem-solving and helping and supporting others while having the ability to guide and educate. You can easily assess the customer's situation and can quickly and efficiently find the right way to help.
You're communicative and explaining technical solutions in a simple way to people with varying levels of knowledge is a no-brainer for you. You are aware that every moment with the customer counts and have a great impact on their satisfaction with our products and us as a company.
ABOUT US
We create Work-Life Simplicity! We are passionate about our vision: to simplify our customers' working lives with the help of our smart products and professional services. Learn more about what we do in the video below.
Is this particular role not quite right for you - but you are interested in what we as a company can offer you? Show your interest by connecting with us, we are constantly looking for new talent for our growing business in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, and Oslo. We look forward to hearing from you!
