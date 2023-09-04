Jr Partner Success Manager
2023-09-04
We are looking for our next hero in Channel sales for our Rest of World region - a hungry and ambitious sales person to join our successful team.
At Clavister you will work as a member of an expanding company and part of a great team. The Partner Success Manager's (PSM) primary function is to retain and grow existing business with dedicated Partners. You will manage the renewal sales, provide assistance regarding run-rate orders, support partners and distributors in various daily task and qualify incoming leads from our marketing department. The PSM works closely with Channel Sales Managers on a daily basis. Most of the work is done on distance, using digital communication channels as well as via the phone. As Junior PSM you are highly organized and take pride in having a good structure for how the business is managed.
It is an opportunity to work with great colleagues with a mission to secure organizations with Cyber Security products made in Europa while making your own mark. Your personality is key for us and we want persons that are highly motivated, self-going, creative and also share our passion for how Internet technology can be used as a business enabler.
Main tasks and duties
• Renewals and Up-Sell to existing customers
• Secure a smooth flow of renewal orders through the partner and distributor
• Manage run-rate-related tasks such as license questions and order processing
• Build great Partner relationships
• Handle incoming operational issues
• Follow up on support escalations, being the customer advocate in support discussions
• Assist in execution of campaigns and promotion activities
• Assist in marketing activities managed and run by the Channel sales managers
• Qualification of Leads generated by marketing
Your personal traits
• Highly organized and structured in your work
• Positive attitude and solution-oriented mindset
• Self-starter and ability to take own initiative to get the job done
• Exceptional ability to communicate and foster positive business relationship
• Selling mindset and basic selling skills
• Able to present progress and status towards the different stakeholders both internal and externally
Knowledge, skills and experience
• Sales Experience
• Good relationship building skills
• Strong administrative skills in terms of managing e.g CRM and Renewal business in a structured manner.
• Strong communication skills
• Excellent proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
• Additional language skills is a plus
• Good Office Suite skills (especially Excel)
• Good Reporting Skills
• IT Industry experience preferred but not mandatory
What do we offer
At Clavister we offer global challenges, possibilities and a team of colleagues fueled by collaboration were nothing is impossible. We know that every person is different and believe that we, both as a team and company, are strengthened by this. We have a great mix of employees from all over the world with different backgrounds when it comes to education, work experience and diversity. By welcoming the differences and allow everyone to develop, we succeed in building a great team spirit and customer focus.
You can join us at our office in Örnsköldsvik or Stockholm. For this position we will continuously review and interview qualified applicants so do not hesitate, apply today!
