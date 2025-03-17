Join Our Team as an IT Delivery Manager
2025-03-17
Job Description:
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced Delivery Manager to join our team in Gothenburg. This role is crucial in managing and ensuring the successful delivery of projects/services, meeting customer expectations, and maintaining high-quality standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and manage project/service delivery, ensuring timelines, scope, and budgets are met.
Collaborate with development, operations teams, and clients to optimize delivery processes.
Identify and manage risks, implementing mitigation strategies as needed.
Improve team performance through Agile, Scrum, or Kanban methodologies.
Ensure high-quality service delivery by implementing appropriate standards and processes.
Act as a bridge between customers, technical teams, and other stakeholders.
Manage resources, budgets, and overall team performance.
Report on project/service progress, performance, and challenges to senior management.
Required Qualifications:
Experience: Minimum 3-5 years of experience as a Delivery Manager, Project Manager, or similar role.
Leadership Skills: Strong ability to lead and motivate teams.
Agile Knowledge: Experience working with Agile, Scrum, or Kanban methodologies is an advantage.
Excellent Communication: Strong verbal and written communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Project Management Skills: Proficient in risk management, budgeting, resource allocation, and project planning.
Problem-Solving Ability: Analytical thinking with a proactive approach to finding effective solutions.
Technical Knowledge (if applicable): Understanding of software, IT systems, or technology platforms is a plus.
Benefits & Perks:
• Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
• Health, dental, and vision insurance.
• Flexible work hours and remote work options.
• Learning and development opportunities.
https://fptsoftware.com
