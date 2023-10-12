Join Our Team as a Business Intelligence Analyst at H&M Group Controlling
2023-10-12
Company Description
Ready to redefine fashion analytics? Got a knack for turning data into game-changing strategies? Read on - you may just be the Business Intelligence Analyst we're looking for.
Why H&M Group?
At H&M Group, we're not just in the fashion and design business; we're in the business of sustainability and shaping the future. We're constantly evolving to meet and exceed the expectations of our global customer base. We believe diversity drives innovation, so we're seeking individuals from varied backgrounds and experiences to help us disrupt the industry and achieve our 2030 goals of financial resilience.
Job Description
Your Playground:
Our Analytics and Reporting Team at Group Controlling is at the forefront of financial forecasting, steering, and control. As a strategic business partner to H&M's various Brands and Functions, we play a pivotal role in shaping the company's direction. We collaborate cross-functionally with other vital departments like Sales, Logistics, Security, Accounting, and Business Tech. Ready to be part of this exciting journey?
What You'll Do:
Strategic Impact: Help drive the BI strategy for Group Controlling, enabling data-driven decisions across H&M's global operations.
Tech & Innovation: Develop and maintain our BI platforms in collaboration with Business Tech and external partners.
Actionable Insights: Generate impactful financial reports and data models that drive business outcomes.
Global Collaboration: Work with diverse teams within Controlling to align financial reporting with business goals.
Quality & Timeliness: Lead initiatives to ensure our data quality and timeliness standards are always met.
Qualifications
What We're Looking For:
Academic degree in Business, Engineering, or similar.
Minimum of 1 year of hands-on experience with Microsoft Power BI and SQL.
Exceptional communication skills in English; Swedish not required.
Proven ability to work with large data sets and solve complex problems.
Highly collaborative nature and a strong focus on quality and detail.
Keen interest in current BI tech trends and a passion for continuous learning.
Additional information
Perks & Benefits:
Make a global impact by reshaping our sales strategies. helping support our Growth and Profitability strategies
Thrive in a diverse and dynamic work environment.
Contribute to our financial resilience on a large scale.
This is a full-time role, based in Stockholm, and we're looking to fill it as soon as possible.
How to Apply:
Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. Interviews will be held on a continuous basis. We aim to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process; therefore, we kindly request that you do not include a cover letter.
We're committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment. Candidates of all backgrounds, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, nationality, disability, or age, are encouraged to apply.
