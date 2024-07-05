Join IT Operations as a Operational Software Asset Manager!
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Your role
IT Operations are seeking a visionary Operational Software Asset Manager (OPSAM) to manage and optimize the Software License Administration. In this role, you will be responsible for keeping accurate records of license agreements, entitlements, and ensuring license cost visibility and recharge. Your expertise will contribute significantly to the success of our IT Operations.
Saab is a leading global defense and security company, operates in various industries, including aerospace, defense, and security solutions. We are committed to innovation and excellence in everything we do. As our OPSAM, you will be responsible for managing and optimizing the Software License Administration within Saab. Your primary tasks include:
* Managing software license purchases and renewals
* Participating in negotiations with suppliers and license renewal dialogues
* Ensuring agreement and license registration
* Overseeing the administration of software license purchases
* Preparing and reporting upcoming license renewals
* Evaluating and improving License Administration processes
* Utilizing SAM tools for registering and maintaining license agreements and entitlements
* Providing license support and advice to the SAAB Group
* Reporting on license spend and upcoming renewals
Your profile
To excel in this role, you should possess a university degree or equivalent working experience, with around 1-5 years of experience in the Software License Administration area or a related field. You have strong knowledge of software licensing, experience with interpreting licensing terms and conditions, and an understanding of enterprise frameworks. We also seek candidates who are highly driven, proactive, and structured in their approach.
To apply for this exciting opportunity, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing how your skills and experience align with the requirements of the Operational Software Asset Manager role at IT Operations.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
