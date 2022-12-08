JavaScript Virtual Machine Compiler Engineer
Job Summary:
The WebKit JavaScript Virtual Machine is responsible for executing the JavaScript and WebAssembly code found in web pages. It uses type inference, dynamic compilation, and sophisticated compilation optimizations to turn JavaScript programs into efficient machine code on x86 and ARM64. JavaScript Virtual Machine engineers work on all aspects of the compilation pipeline, including the parser and lexical analysis, the profile-guided speculative compiler, and the optimizing compiler backend! They also own and maintain the language runtime, the garbage collector, and the JavaScript Core API for native apps.
Key Qualifications:
Detailed knowledge of C and C++. Excellent debugging, critical thinking, and communication skills. Detailed understanding of data structures and algorithms. Experience with compilers, parsers, interpreters, and garbage collectors.
Description:
As a JavaScript Virtual Machine Engineer you will work as a generalist in these areas, diagnosing and fixing performance, stability, standards compliance, and compatibility issues, implementing new language features, and supporting browser and non-browser JavaScript clients.
Education:
BS in computer science or equivalent
Additional Requirements:
• Experience with compilers, parsers, interpreters, and garbage collectors
• Experience with assembly-level programming
• Detailed knowledge of the JavaScript language
• Detailed knowledge of the WebAssembly language
• Experience with performance analysis
