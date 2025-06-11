JavaScript Engineer
2025-06-11
Description
Position at LeoVegas Group
ABOUT THE ROLE
Ready to build the technology that fuels our company's success behind the scenes? As a Senior JavaScript Engineer on our Back Office team, you'll play a key role in crafting a high impact platform using a modern tech stack: React, Node, GraphQL, and more. You'll collaborate closely with a talented team of designers and product experts to deliver intuitive, customer-centric products. This is a chance to join a highly collaborative team where you'll work closely with designers, product managers, and other engineers to deliver exceptional results.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Implement modern, component-driven architecture using technologies such as React, Node, GraphQL, JSS, Jest, Relay, and TypeScript.
Collaborate closely with designers and product to build intuitive, customer-centric products.
Proactively identify architectural improvements and implement innovative solutions.
Actively contribute to team discussions, task creation, and delivery in a self-organized, agile environment.
Participate in peer reviews, knowledge sharing, and mentoring less senior developers to build a strong engineering culture.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
5+ years in developing modern Web applications
You know JavaScript/TypeScript and React very well
You have worked with GraphQL
You can work in a highly collaborative and agile team
You are used to write Unit Tests
NICE TO HAVES
You have worked with Relay
You are familiar with and value Clean Code and Design patterns
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1800 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 16 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
