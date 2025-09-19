Java Full-Stack Developer at Tickital
Are you an experienced Java Full-Stack Developer ready to use your skills to make a real impact? Join Tickital and help us build a product that makes digital ticketing safer, easier, and more seamless for thousands of users every day. About Tickital Tickital is a rapidly expanding scale-up within the Blackfish Group family. Tickital is a digital ticket marketplace where users can safely and seamlessly buy, sell, or transfer tickets for public transport, sports, and events. The platform is already live with nearly 100,000 users in Sweden. Our solution combines integrations with external ticket providers alongside our own robust backend and mobile app, enabling smooth management of tickets and transactions.
Our vision is to become Sweden's go-to platform for all digital tickets - designed to scale globally. To get there, we're building a passionate team that wants to make a real impact in the world of events and experiences.
Join us and be part of a fast-growing, innovative company where your work truly shapes the future of digital ticketing! Learn more about Tickital here. Job description Your Main Responsibilities at Tickital
Fix issues across the frontend, backend, and infrastructure as they arise.
Work with the database (MySQL 5.7).
Continuously develop new features and help grow Tickital as a product.
Act as the sole developer initially, taking full technical ownership.
Contribute ideas to improve app functionality, performance, and user flows and implement them.
Maintain a business and product vision, thinking beyond code to the bigger picture.
Support analytics initiatives (having analytical skills is a strong plus).
Show proven UX and UI skills, ensuring excellent user experience design for the new features.
Tickital Tech Stack: Frontend: Dart (Flutter) using BLOC, DIO, and GetIt for REST API handling Backend: Java (Spring Framework), MySQL database Infrastructure: GCP (Google Cloud Platform) Integrations: Twilio, SendGrid, Firebase Messaging, Swish Beyond Tickital
Once Tickital's needs are well established, you'll have the opportunity to support other companies within the Blackfish portfolio. In this role, you may work with: Mobile Development: Swift (iOS) and Kotlin (Android) Backend Development: Node.js (NestJS), Apollo GraphQL, TypeScript, and advanced Twilio setups Frontend Development: React.js Website Building: Webflow
This is a great chance to broaden your experience across multiple projects and contribute to a variety of exciting initiatives. We are looking for you who has
3- 5 years experience as Full-Stack Developer with a Backend Focus on Java.
Experience in both frontend and mobile development is a plus.
Confidence in making technical decisions independently and working closely with the founders.
Experienced in iterative development - we build and test feature by feature.
A problem solver with a strong sense of responsibility and a product-focused mindset.
What do we offer
A position in a scalable company with a proven business model and strong investor backing.
The opportunity to shape the technology from the ground up and influence the product's direction.
Work from our modern office in Stockholm, with the option for hybrid work.
Competitive salary, with potential stock options or equity participation in the future.
Become a key member of the Blackfish ecosystem, with the chance to grow alongside the company.
If you're passionate about building great products and want to use your skills to shape the future of digital ticketing, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and join us on our mission!
About Amendo Tech Amendo Tech is working with recruitment and consultants, with a clear focus on IT, tech and digital excellence. We operate across all of Sweden, with office in Stockholm. Follow Amendo Tech on Linkedin.
Amendo Tech is a a wholly owned subsidiary of Amendo Group, delivering talent solutions since 2001. Lagotto is also a part of the Amendo Group, who specialize in both recruitment and interim appointments of leaders and specialists, as well as Amendo Bemanning & Rekrytering who recruit and deliver consultants within accountancy, banking, finance, insurance, HR and communication.
Questions and contact Tickital is collaborating with Amendo Tech in this recruitment process. If you have any questions regarding this specific role, please contact Kiara Bergqvist at kiara.bergqvist@amendotech.se
