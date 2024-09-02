Java developer to big bank in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced Java Developer ready to make a difference in a collaborative, agile team environment? In this role you will contributing to innovative solutions in Master Data Management (MDM) while enhancing your skills in a dynamic workplace. Apply today - we use ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Java Developer you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining Java-based applications, with a focus on Master Data Management (MDM). You'll work closely with other team members in a Scrum environment to ensure high-quality customer and counterparty data. Expect to collaborate across departments and with international colleagues.
You will be a part of big Master Data Management team and take part in daily Scrums in projects related to MDM.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts, as well as increase your skills as a Java Developer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, implement and maintain Java-based applications.
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.
• Collaborate with team members in a Scrum setup.
• Ensure smooth onboarding for new developers.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Minimun 3 years of experience of Java development
• Knowledge of API and Springboot
• Understanding of agile working practices.
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
In the recruitment process, we will assess both personality and logic tests, and it is also mandatory to provide a background check - Belastningsregistret.
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficent in Swedish and English
• Familiarity with tools such as Intelij, Eclipse, and Jira
• Experience with Tibco, Oracle SOA, and Git is a plus.
• Experience from the bank industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Communicative
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15106790". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8873683