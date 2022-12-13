Java Developer - Multiphysics Simulation Management
2022-12-13
Are you as inspired as we are by the combination of multiphysics simulation, product design and programming? Do you want to work in a team of driven and talented colleagues? Would you like to develop new functionality for products used worldwide by tens of thousands of engineers? If so, read on.
Your Role
In our Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). Our software enables users to solve complex science and engineering problems, thanks in part to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface.
You will join a team that works with developing new ways for users to collaborate, analyze, and perform simulations with our flagship COMSOL Multiphysics software. The team's main responsibility is to develop tools and technologies for the recently released Model Manager functionality. The functionality is developed both as a part of the COMSOL Multiphysics software, and as a separate Model Manager server that our customers can install. The goal is to simplify the work of simulation engineers by handling storage, versioning, and searching of simulation models. The existing functionality will also be expanded to other related areas, where model and simulation management and a central server for collaboration can help our users use the software more efficiently.
We want to expand the team with a new developer who will work with Model Manager and Model Manager server. The position involves both backend work on the storage and API layers, and some work on the desktop user interface. Most of the development is done in Java, some in SQL, and some in C# for desktop user interface components. The role can also cover web frontend development in TypeScript and Vue 3, depending on your interests. Being a part of our main product COMSOL Multiphysics, the Model Manager functionality is shipped as an off-the-shelf software package, that customers install and use themselves, with major releases about 1-2 times per year.
Enjoy working in a product company, delivering functionality that helps our customer use our main product more efficiently.
Work in a specific problem space, with the goal to gradually expand your knowledge within the many areas we're responsible for, with plenty of opportunities to learn and grow.
Take on an integral role in the full life-cycle of your code, from design to development, testing, maintenance and improvement.
Help solve real problems for engineers worldwide.
Your Profile
You're passionate about problem-solving and desire to go above and beyond in your work. You are open-minded, value team work and understand the importance of putting the users center stage. You are not afraid to dig into existing code and make it your own. We are looking for both junior and senior developers with the following background:
Excellent programming skills
Experience with Java and SQL is a merit
MSc, or equivalent degree in mathematics, engineering, or computer science, or work experience in relevant programming positions.
Knowledge of physics or simulation is not a requirement, but interest in these areas helps in understanding our product and market.
Working at COMSOL
You will quickly play a key role within your development projects, where you will have many opportunities to suggest ideas and improvements. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert within your development area within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, individual pension plans, sponsored gym membership and social get-togethers. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance.
Our office is located in central Stockholm.
About COMSOL
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics software for research and development (R&D). Our products are continuously pushing the boundaries of computer-aided engineering (CAE), so that our customers can solve challenging science and engineering problems and develop better products, faster. The COMSOL product family enables our end users to solve even the most sophisticated science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in physics and engineering - and we love what we do. Our corporate culture is innovative, vibrant, and cutting-edge. We are committed to encouraging creativity through an exciting and challenging environment in which individuals excel and grow. Our talented employees and an active learning environment are the keys to our success. Founded in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 17 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 450 employees.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including grades from your highest level of education, using the form below.
For more information, contact us at tel. 08-412 95 00.
We review applications continuously.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Comsol AB
(org.nr 556404-8675), https://www.comsol.com
Tegnérgatan 23 (visa karta
)
111 40 STOCKHOLM
7254721