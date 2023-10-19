IT System Engineer
Can you bring an innovative eye to our digital customer experience?
Join our team in Stockholm, and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What would you do as our IT System Engineer
We believe that you are an experienced and committed System Administrator with at least 3 years' experience as an IT professional. You are solution-oriented engineer with strong sense of ownership of platforms you manage. Ideally you have experience from Linux, MacOS and Windows server environments, virtualization, networking, configuration management, scripting, user support and hardware. To succeed in the role you are a fast learning and service minded team player. Furthermore, you are thorough and highly structured, and do not stress yourself in complicated situations.
In this role you will:
Technical ownership of the selected IT platforms
Operate and maintain IT infrastructure
Collaboration with System Admins to continuously improve their competence
Ensuring Infrastructure operations and availability in all sites
Ensuring Security is maintained and improving
Identifying and driving improvements in the environments
Setting and developing IT standards for organization
Ensure that all systems and solutions are properly documented
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who has:
Strong communication skills in English as well as Swedish
Good organizational skills & time management
Experience from Video Conferencing System and A/V equipment
Deep experience with networking and security, primarily using Cisco and Sophos hardware
Experience with virtualization using VMware
Hands on Experience with AD, GPO, Intune
Good knowledge of Linux and Windows operating systems (macOS, iOS and Android is an advantage)
Experience with network printers
Hands on experience with Dell Hardware (clients, servers is a plus)
Hands on experience with Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence) is an advantage
Knowledge of scripting with PowerShell is an advantage
Experience working according to ITIL is a plus
